FloydFest adds acts including L.A. Edwards, Big Daddy Love, L Shape Lot

Some past fan favorites and some new-to-FloydFest acts are coming to the festival in July.
L.A. Edwards, who made a mark on the mountain in 2019, is atop the list of performers announced today. Two former On-the-Rise contest winners, Big Daddy Love (2010) and L Shape Lot (2011) have been added, as well.
Canadian quartet Stephen Lewis & The Big Band of Fun, rootsy Mama Said String Band and Tara Dente — who records for Willis-based Travianna Records — round out the announcement.
Those acts join a lineup with headliners The Avett Brothers, Sturgill Simpson, Old Crow Medicine Show and many more. See the lineup and check into tickets at floydfest.com.
FloydFest 21~Odyssey is set for July 21-25.
Tad Dickens
Tad Dickens likes typing things and hitting drums. He covers music and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times.
