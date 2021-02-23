FloydFest announces On-the-Rise acts, Local Love performers and more

Another FloydFest tradition, the Local Love series, is what it implies, and the bench is deep. Acts scheduled are The Ambassador, APEX, Blue Mule, Chupacabras, The Dead Reckoning, Dharma Bombs, Empty Bottles, Exit 109 Bluegrass, The Floorboards, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, The Jam (not to be confused with the band that did "Town Called Malice" in the early '80s), John McBroom, Jordan Harman, Lazy Man Dub Band, My Radio, and Orange Culture.

The fest has broken down the shenanigans for each day, and you can see and/or download that schedule at floydfest.com/lineup/schedule-by-day/. FloydFest has added to its glamping options, too, and you can check out the FloydFest Village Glamp-Camp Package via floydfest.com/glamping/.

The two-decade old event off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Patrick County continues to receive recognition from outdoorsy publications. Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine readers selected FloydFest as "Best Music Festival (Overall)" and "Music Festival Missed Most in 2020" in the magazine's Best of the Blue Ridge Awards. The festival received runner-up honors for "Best Family Friendly Festival" and "Rowdiest Festival," which is quite the balance to strike.

