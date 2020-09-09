Go Fest brings two nights of socially distanced mid-October concerts

Roanoke Outside Foundation teams with Roanoke Parks and Recreation for Go Fest, and will partner with it again for these concerts.

“Live shows are vital to our culture and industry,” parks and recreation special events supervisor Kait Pedigo said in the news release. “If we want to keep them going in 2020 then we have to set the bar high for health standards. That’s why we’re working with the Virginia Department of Health at every stage in planning to be sure we’re exceeding all guidelines — these concerts are going to set the gold standard for live events.”

Tickets go on sale at noon Monday. General admission pods are $150, which breaks down to $25 a head, if you gather six friends and/or family. VIP and donor boxes are $750 and $600, with swag included. Get details at https://roanokegofest.com/music.

Music will start at 6:15 p.m. each night.

In a concession to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Go Fest announced in late August that its full-on event of outdoor adventures at the park would not be held as originally scheduled, Oct. 16-18. Instead, organizers announced pared-down weekend activities.