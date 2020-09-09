Go Fest brings two nights of socially distanced mid-October concerts

Go Outside Festival announced a two-day, socially distanced, set of benefit concerts for next month, featuring a band that last year became a River’s Edge smash.
Andy Frasco & The U.N., which played 2019’s Anthem-sponsored Go Fest, returns on Oct. 16-17 to Maher Field at River’s Edge, according to a news release. It’s part of what festival organizers call a pivot toward socially distanced, smaller-scale events.
Roanoke bands will open the Friday and Saturday shows. Empty Bottles will play on Friday night, with Lazy Man Dub Band set to warm up for Frasco on Saturday.
If you want to go, you need to buddy up.
The event will feature what show organizer Roanoke Outside Foundation called “party pods,” set up for multiple people. No individual tickets will be sold, and purchases are advance-only for the 100 pods.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. both nights, with ticket holders assigned arrival times for screening and distanced check-ins. Audience members must wear masks and remain six feet apart until ushered to their pods.
Each pod’s capacity will be six. Volunteer runners, summoned by app, will deliver food and canned beer to the pods, so restroom time is the only time audience members leave the pod, the news release said.
Roanoke Outside Foundation teams with Roanoke Parks and Recreation for Go Fest, and will partner with it again for these concerts.
“Live shows are vital to our culture and industry,” parks and recreation special events supervisor Kait Pedigo said in the news release. “If we want to keep them going in 2020 then we have to set the bar high for health standards. That’s why we’re working with the Virginia Department of Health at every stage in planning to be sure we’re exceeding all guidelines — these concerts are going to set the gold standard for live events.”
Tickets go on sale at noon Monday. General admission pods are $150, which breaks down to $25 a head, if you gather six friends and/or family. VIP and donor boxes are $750 and $600, with swag included. Get details at https://roanokegofest.com/music.
Music will start at 6:15 p.m. each night.
In a concession to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Go Fest announced in late August that its full-on event of outdoor adventures at the park would not be held as originally scheduled, Oct. 16-18. Instead, organizers announced pared-down weekend activities.
The weekends have usually been free, but this time out, Roanoke Outside is looking to raise $100,000 for its Project Outside, a fund to support capital improvements, maintain existing assets and help launch outdoor-centric businesses. Get more information about the fundraising recipient via roanokeoutside.com/project-outside.
Stage-diving, piano playing wildman Frasco sings with soul and leads a loud and raucous rock ’n’ roll band that incorporates ska, Balkan rock and R&B.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.