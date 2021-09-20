GO Fest ready to rock, roll at new downtown location

After canceling in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthem Go Outside Festival is back in The Star City, but in a new location.

GO Fest, as it is more commonly known, was held at River’s Edge Park since its 2011 inception, but on Oct.15-17 will be downtown, with a footprint spanning from Elmwood Park to the City Market building, according to a festival news release.

Vintage Trouble, a rock ’n’ roll, R&B and blues band from California, will be the musical headliner on Oct. 16, at Elmwood Park, the release states. The band, formed in 2010, has performed 3,000 shows in more than 30 countries, sharing stages with with such acts as The Who, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Lenny Kravitz and Bon Jovi.

Concert tickets for the Saturday show are $25 and will go on sale Wednesday. An opening act will be announced at a later date.

Organizers plan to transform the streets, plazas and market square to “represent the outdoor mecca that defines the Roanoke Region,” the release states.

According to information at www.roanokegofest.com, there were multiple factors that contributed to moving the festival’s location.