GO Fest ready to rock, roll at new downtown location

After canceling in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthem Go Outside Festival is back in The Star City, but in a new location.
GO Fest, as it is more commonly known, was held at River’s Edge Park since its 2011 inception, but on Oct.15-17 will be downtown, with a footprint spanning from Elmwood Park to the City Market building, according to a festival news release.
Vintage Trouble, a rock ’n’ roll, R&B and blues band from California, will be the musical headliner on Oct. 16, at Elmwood Park, the release states. The band, formed in 2010, has performed 3,000 shows in more than 30 countries, sharing stages with with such acts as The Who, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Lenny Kravitz and Bon Jovi.
Concert tickets for the Saturday show are $25 and will go on sale Wednesday. An opening act will be announced at a later date.
Organizers plan to transform the streets, plazas and market square to “represent the outdoor mecca that defines the Roanoke Region,” the release states.
According to information at www.roanokegofest.com, there were multiple factors that contributed to moving the festival’s location.
“The fields at River’s Edge North are no longer available to us now that they’re fancy, and the south side is a serious flood zone that will lead to unnecessary cancellations anytime it rains. Bringing the festival downtown will be cool in many ways,” the website’s FAQ page reads.
The three-day, free event will feature a variety of activities, according to the festival's organizers, the Roanoke Outside Foundation and Roanoke’s Department of Parks and Recreation.
“The streets will be filled with all your GO Fest favorites including the BMX stunt show, lumberjack show, Ultimate Air Dogs, climbing walls, demo pool, fly casting pond, silent disco, scavenger hunts, beer relay, outdoor vendors, kids’ bike races, group runs and rides, and more,” Kelly Brammer, the Roanoke Parks and Recreation special events supervisor, said.
The BANFF Mountain Film Festival is the main stage entertainment slated for Oct. 15.GO Fest co-organizer Roanoke Outside has presented the film festival at Jefferson Center for the last decade.
“We are so amped that BANFF is moving to GO Fest weekend this year, and that we will finally get to have an outdoor viewing of the world’s greatest outdoor films,” Pete Eshelman, director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation, said. “With the move into Elmwood, BANFF will also have that outdoor movie night feel with beer, food trucks and vendors.
No entry fee is required for the film, but donations will be accepted. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with films at 7 p.m.
All proceeds from both events will benefit Project Outside, a community fund created to support outdoor capital improvement projects, maintain key outdoor assets and help launch and support outdoors-oriented businesses.