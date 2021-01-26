Good Libations: An ale worthy of Thomas Hardy

It would be fair to describe the great English novelist and poet Thomas Hardy as a Renaissance man, although he may have had a more somber viewpoint than many.
Born on June 2, 1840, near the market town of Dorchester, England, and son of a stonemason and builder, Hardy lacked the funds to pursue a top-tier education. Instead, he learned architecture, for which he exhibited prodigious skill. In 1862, he enrolled in King’s College in London, where he won prizes from the Royal Institute of British Architects and others for his work on a church and railway station.
With his plebian upbringing, Hardy never felt comfortable with the social class divisions evident in London, and he moved back to Dorset after five years. He designed and built the red brick Queen Anne-style home called Max Gate, where he lived until his death in 1928. It is now managed by the National Trust for Places of Historic Interest.
Hardy had planned to further his education and be ordained as an Anglican priest, but lack of funds and a declining religious faith forced him into brooding meditation and private study, where he honed his poetry and writing skills. In 1868, he submitted his novel “The Poor Man and the Lady” to London publishers, who rejected it and advised him to create something “less opinionated.”
Over time, Hardy polished and refined his style, eventually becoming a master of lucid descriptions. He regularly contributed to magazines and earned accolades for his novel “Far from the Maddening Crowd.” Later in life he wrote “Tess of the d’Urbervilles” (1891) and “Jude the Obscure” (1895), which are regarded by today’s critics as his best works.
In these novels, working class characters started out on hopeful paths only to descend to deprivation and death. These somber works earned Hardy scathing reviews from literary critics at the time so he gravitated toward poetry instead. In 1914, at the age of 74, he penned “Men Who March Away,” an inspirational march at a time when it was believed that an Allied victory in World War I would be quickly achieved. As the war dragged on, accounts of horrendous events prompted Hardy to say, “I do not think a world in which such fiendishness is possible to be worth the saving.”
He passed away from pleurisy in 1928, leaving his works to inspire other writers, such as D.H. Lawrence.
In 1968, a literary festival was held in Dorchester, home of the renovated Trumpet Major pub, named after one of Hardy’s novels. The local Eldridge Pope Brewery created a single special brew to honor the event.
The brewery, founded by Sarah Eldridge in the 1830s was family owned and featured a well that produced desirable hard water. In 1870, Alfred and Edward Pope became involved with the brewery and Hardy mentioned them in his works. The special brew turned out to be very popular, and a second vintage was released in 1974.
It was made every year and vintage dated until 1999 when the ale was discontinued due to high production costs. Sadly, Eldridge Pope Brewery closed the following year.
In 2003, the O’Hanlon Brewing Company reprised the ale but stopped production in 2008 when a contract agreement ended. In 2013, beverage behemoth Interbrau purchased the recipe and began producing it at London’s Meantime Brewing Company. After a Preview Edition in 2014, a 2015 vintage was released. Each subsequent vintage has been aged in a different kind of barrel.
Thomas Hardy’s ale is a barley wine style ale. This term is misunderstood by many because a barley wine is technically not wine, which is brewed from fruit. Instead, barley wine is beer because it is brewed from malted barley. It does however have the alcoholic strength of wine, and in the case of Thomas Hardy’s ale, around 13% alcohol by volume.
After fermentation, the ale is aged in oak barrels for up to six months. Unlike commercial beers that have a shelf life of about three months, a bottle of Thomas Hardy’s can age for years if stored in a cool dark place, developing complexity in the bottle. The brew has a deep amber color and scant carbonation and very little head. It is best sipped and savored on a cold winter night.
The 2016 vintage was aged in barrels that had previously contained exquisite Hine Cognac. Cognac is distilled in France from wine and aged in oak barrels. Dorchester native Thomas Hine had travelled to France in the 1700s to learn how to make Cognac, his father’s preferred drink. Generations of Hines have refined blending skills to produce one of the finest Cognacs in France. The barrel aging is said to impart a sweet and spicy note to the brew.
The 2017 vintage was aged in barrels that previously contained a high-quality Tennessee whiskey. The brewery describes it as having silky warmth on the palate and notes “of bitter orange marmalade, dried fruit and chestnut honey.”
The 2018 vintage spent a sojourn in barrels that previously contained fine Chivas Regal Scotch. Dubbed “The Historical” by the brewery, it displays smoky notes from the Scotch and weighs in at a warming 13.7% ABV. The brewery also produced a 2018 “Golden Edition” to commemorate the ale’s 50th anniversary. The brewery says its flavor profile showcases “candied and alcohol-soaked fruit, dried figs, fresh tobacco and chocolate,” with a slightly perceptible caramel sensation.
Labels of Thomas Hardy’s Ale contain a quote from his novel “The Trumpet Major,” in which he describes a Dorchester ale thusly: “It was of the most beautiful colour that the eye of an artist in beer could desire; full in body, yet brisk as a volcano; piquant, yet without a twang; luminous as an autumn sunset; free from streakiness of taste, but, finally, rather heady.”
My market search turned up no bottles available locally, but an intrepid internet search may net you a bottle. I tasted a few vintages with a collector a few years ago, and I found the brew both complex and warming, with a great depth of flavor and lingering rich and nutty aftertaste. There are other barley wines in our marketplace, but Thomas Hardy’s Ale is a classic. Hopefully it might return to our market in the future.