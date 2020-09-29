Good Libations: Fall specialty brews from Bedford to Munich

An indication that fall is nigh is being confronted at the grocery store with a display of every imaginable product and some unimaginable products rendered in a pumpkin spice configuration. Everything from pretzels, coffee, spaghetti sauce and cereal to Moon Pies is included. Not to be outdone, modern craft brewers follow suit with myriad pumpkin spice offerings.
Pumpkin ale was popular during colonial times because colonial Americans had copious amounts of pumpkins and a paucity of malted barley. According to historical accounts, brewer George Washington crafted a brew from pumpkins and squash. An old recipe calls for “pompions,” as pumpkins were called, to be mashed, mixed with water and boiled for a considerable time, while the froth and pulp were skimmed away. A cool fermentation was advised, and a taster at the time noted that the brew had a “tang” that mellowed with bottle age. Brewers at that time did not use pumpkin pie spices.
That changed in 1985 when Bill Owens, then the owner of Hayward, California’s, Buffalo Bill’s Brewery, decided to create pumpkin ale after reading about Washington’s concoctions. He roasted pumpkins to concentrate the sugars and boiled them with malted barley seasoned with cinnamon, clove and nutmeg. The quirky brew quickly became a fall sensation, and other brewers followed suit.
In 1994, Dogfish Head’s Sam Calgione, adapted a recipe from the winner of the notorious Delaware Punkin Chunkin contest, in which melons are lobbed at a distant target by various homemade contraptions. Calgione used pumpkin meat, brown sugar and spices and has brewed it every fall since then. Dogfish Head Punkin Ale is currently available locally.
Other pumpkin brews available locally include Baltimore’s Heavy Seas Greater Pumpkin Ale, a high-test brew aged in bourbon barrels with coffee and vanilla beans and weighing in at 10% alcohol. According to Craftbeer.com, the brew has a deep burnished orange color and aromas of cinnamon, ginger, allspice and clove.
For something a bit spicier, consider New Belgium’s Voodoo Atomic Pumpkin Ale. The Colorado brewery uses Saigon Cinnamon, habanero, ahi and chilies de arbol. The first sip is sweet, but soon a slow burn kicks in. Voodoo contains 6.4% alcohol.
If you’re looking for something that tastes like liquid pumpkin pie, consider Schlafly Pumpkin Ale from St. Louis, Missouri. The brew’s 8% alcohol and sweetness make it a rich dessert brew.
From Afton, Virginia, we have Blue Mountain Spooky. It’s fabricated from a gargantuan amount of pumpkin puree and is aged on a bed of cocoa nibs in bourbon barrels. The brew is rust colored, features a chocolate note and clocks in at 8.2% alcohol.
Personally, I would rather see how far a pumpkin can be hurled with a trebuchet than make beer out of it, but my retail contacts inform me that the pumpkin brews are quite popular, so have at it!
Being more of a traditionalist, I always seek out a few Oktoberfest beers when fall arrives. The Oktoberfest celebration originated in Munich, Germany, when Bavaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810. The beer-loving Munich natives continued the Oktoberfest celebration until 2019. The festivities included a costume and rifleman’s parade, a cannon salute and the Parade of the Oktoberfest landlords. It culminated five days later with a horse race. Over the years, the celebration was moved up to mid-September to avoid the chilly fall Bavarian air. Oktoberfest was canceled this year due to COVID-19, but it’s scheduled for Sept. 18, 2021, when the mayor of Munich will tap the first keg and exclaim, “O’zapft is!” meaning, “It is tapped!”
Although there is no celebration in Munich this year, an intrepid searcher can find a few variations of Oktoberfest locally. Traditional Oktoberfest is referred to as a “Märzen,” meaning March, when the beer was brewed in olden times. The primary malt used was Munich malt, roasted to nutty brown. The German Beer Purity Law of 1516 stipulates that only water, malted barley, hops and yeast be used as ingredients. No rice or corn allowed!
For an example of the old style, try Paulaner Oktoberfest Märzen. It has a deep amber color and rich and smooth malty flavors. It clocks in at 5.8% alcohol. Paulaner also makes a lighter Oktoberfest beer that is lighter in color from using less Munich Malt and more golden Pilsner malt. It is 6% alcohol and is what has been served at the festival.
Another Munich favorite is Hacker-Pshcorr Oktoberfest. The brew is honey-gold in color and smooth and malty. It’s noted for malty biscuit flavors and very mild hops. It weighs in at 5.8% alcohol and is brewed in accordance with the Purity Law.
The two above were the only Munich-brewed Oktoberfest beers I could find locally, but there are many German, local and U.S. craft brewers creating the style. Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest, from Mills River, North Carolina, is brewed with Pale, Munich and Vienna malts and German Spalter hops. It’s light, smooth and golden with a touch of hops and contains 6% alcohol.
Closer to home, from Bedford, I found Beale’s Oktoberfest packaged in cans emblazoned with the traditional blue and white checkerboard Oktoberfest flag pattern. The brew has a deep amber color and 5.6% alcohol. Lexington’s Devil’s Backbone offers a seasonal O’Fest with a label showcasing a dude dressed in lederhosen and a feathered hat playing an accordion. The brew displays a golden color and bready flavors thanks to light Munich malt and German Hallertau and Tettnang hops. This smooth brew is 5.9% alcohol.
If you are a fan of “The Sound of Music,” you might want to consider VonTrapp Oktoberfest from Stowe, Vermont. The brewery conducted a socially distanced festival Sept. 19-20 complete with warm pretzels, mustard and sausages. The brewery was founded by Austrian Johannes Von Trapp and focuses on German-style beer such as Helles, Kolsch, Dunkel and Oktoberfest. The Oktoberfest is packaged in bright blue cans and is brewed with light and dark Munich malts and German hops for an amber color and toffee and caramel notes.
There are many more out there so don’t just stick to my list. Try any of them that pique your interest. I could have missed the best one. Ein Prosit!
