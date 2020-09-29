Good Libations: Fall specialty brews from Bedford to Munich

Other pumpkin brews available locally include Baltimore’s Heavy Seas Greater Pumpkin Ale, a high-test brew aged in bourbon barrels with coffee and vanilla beans and weighing in at 10% alcohol. According to Craftbeer.com, the brew has a deep burnished orange color and aromas of cinnamon, ginger, allspice and clove.

For something a bit spicier, consider New Belgium’s Voodoo Atomic Pumpkin Ale. The Colorado brewery uses Saigon Cinnamon, habanero, ahi and chilies de arbol. The first sip is sweet, but soon a slow burn kicks in. Voodoo contains 6.4% alcohol.

If you’re looking for something that tastes like liquid pumpkin pie, consider Schlafly Pumpkin Ale from St. Louis, Missouri. The brew’s 8% alcohol and sweetness make it a rich dessert brew.

From Afton, Virginia, we have Blue Mountain Spooky. It’s fabricated from a gargantuan amount of pumpkin puree and is aged on a bed of cocoa nibs in bourbon barrels. The brew is rust colored, features a chocolate note and clocks in at 8.2% alcohol.

Personally, I would rather see how far a pumpkin can be hurled with a trebuchet than make beer out of it, but my retail contacts inform me that the pumpkin brews are quite popular, so have at it!