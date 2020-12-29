Good Libations: Legendary Champagne personalities

Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin was a woman ahead of her time. Born in 1777 to wealthy textile industrialist and politician Ponce Jean Nicolas Philippe Ponsardin in Reims, France, she grew up in the luxurious Hotel Ponsardin where her next-door neighbors were the Clicquot family.
Philippe Clicquot ran a successful textile business in competition with the Ponsardins. In an effort to eliminate competition, the two fathers arranged for the 21-year-old Barbe-Nicole to marry the young Francois Clicquot in 1798, thus amalgamating the two businesses.
Although the marriage was arranged, Barbe-Nicole and Francois hit it off and developed an interest in wine, which both families dabbled in as a side business. Their love of wine did not translate into success, and the business struggled financially early. In 1805, young Francois succumbed to typhoid fever, leaving Barbe-Nicole a widow at 28. Veuve is the French word for widow, so Barbe-Nicole became known as the Widow Clicquot, or Veuve Clicquot.
Barbe-Nicole persuaded her father to advance her today’s equivalent of a million dollars to continue in the wine business. She had to agree to embark on an apprentice program to learn more about wine production. She worked under the tutelage of a famous winemaker, but after four years during the Napoleonic Wars, the business was still struggling.
Barbe-Nicole was forced to ask her father for yet more money, but she also hatched a bold business plan. The 1811 vintage of Champagne was resting in her cellar and had been adjudged to be of spectacular quality. After years of naval blockades, the Champagne-loving Russians were dry and thirsty. Clicquot smuggled product out of France to places closer to Russia, and as soon as a peace agreement lifted the blockade, her Champagne was swiftly shipped to Russia, arriving weeks ahead of her competitors.
Russian Tsar Alexander I announced his preference for Clicquot Champagne, and the rest of the royal court followed suit, causing sales to skyrocket so much that Clicquot could not keep up with orders.
In those days Champagne was cloudy from yeast trapped in the bottle from fermentation and very sweet, more than cola is today. Madame Clicquot invented a new production process by boring some holes in a table and mounting it at an angle in the cellar. She placed bottles upside down in the rack, and rotated them periodically, so yeast could wend its way down and accumulate in the neck of the upside-down bottle. This rotating process is known as riddling. She developed a way to expel the yeast from the bottle and top it up with a mixture of wine and sugar, resulting in a clear wine in contrast to her competitors’ cloudy product. The process was also faster. Her loyal workers helped maintain her competitive advantage by not disclosing this secret process. The process, known as Remuage, eventually became the standard process for all Champagne production. (Note: Inexpensive “Champagne” made in the United States is not made by this method). Madame Clicquot never remarried, probably because she would have had to relinquish her role as the business leader.
Today, Veuve Clicquot is one of the top-selling Champagne houses and enjoys worldwide sales. In 1972, the house launched the prestige Cuvee La Grande Dame in honor of Madame Clicquot and created the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award. Today a bottle of La Grande Dame will set you back about $150. Later in life, in a letter to a grandchild, the widow stated, “One must go before others, be determined and exacting, and let your intelligence direct your life. Act with audacity.” Indeed.
Shifting from producer to consumer, consider the prodigious consumption of Sir Winston Churchill. Some historians have observed that Hitler did not defeat Churchill but that Champagne almost did. Churchill was known for his inspiring radio messages often delivered after setbacks such as Dunkirk. While recent history has revealed that some of Churchill’s most crucial messages were actually recorded by BBC’s stand-in Norman Shelley, Churchill’s leadership earned a lofty place in British history.
Churchill was a connoisseur of all foods and alcohol, and in 1908 when he married his wife, Clementine, his cellar included, among other things, nine dozen bottles of Pol Roger Champagne, 72 bottles of St. Estephe Bordeaux red wine, six dozen bottles of whiskey and only four bottles of gin. By 1936, Churchill had run up a tab of $75,000 in today’s money with the London wine merchant Randolph Payne & Sons. According to a 2016 NPR article by Nina Martyris, Churchill dug his way out of debt by using his newspaper experience to contribute massive amounts of freelance writing, for which there was great demand.
Churchill drank Champagne from Pommery and Moet and Chandon, but he preferred Pol Roger. Pol Roger sold his first wine in 1849 and went on to develop expertise in sparkling wine production. When Pol died in 1899, his two sons took over running the firm. They petitioned to change their last name to Pol-Roger as a tribute to their father. In 1900, a portion of the cellars and building collapsed, resulting in the loss of a half million bottles of wine. Hard work by the brothers overcame the loss, and the brand became a favorite at restaurants on the Champs-Elysées. The house was noted for its refined and sophisticated style.
In 1944, Churchill was introduced to Odette Pol-Roger, the daughter of a French general and considered one of the most beautiful women in Paris. The two maintained a flirtatious relationship, which was allowed by Mrs. Churchill. Odette sent Winston a case of vintage Champagne for his birthday every year, and he responded by sending her a copy of his memoirs. When Churchill died in 1965, Odette was on the short list of those invited to the funeral service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. For the next 10 years, Pol-Roger put a black border around the labels of its Champagne. In 1975, on the 10th anniversary of Winston Churchill’s death, they introduced their luxury cuvee Sir Winston Churchill to commemorate one of their most outspoken customers.
I found a bottle of the vintage dated 2008 Pol Roger Cuvee Sir Winston Churchill at an online wine merchant for $350. Wine Spectator says, “This lovely, elegant version is more about restraint and finesse than power, caressing the palate with a silky mousse and a finely woven range of ripe Asian pear, biscuit and star fruit flavors, accented by elderflower, ground ginger and almond skin notes.” Restraint and power seem an appropriate tribute to Sir Winston. Happy New Year!