Good Libations: Legendary Champagne personalities

In those days Champagne was cloudy from yeast trapped in the bottle from fermentation and very sweet, more than cola is today. Madame Clicquot invented a new production process by boring some holes in a table and mounting it at an angle in the cellar. She placed bottles upside down in the rack, and rotated them periodically, so yeast could wend its way down and accumulate in the neck of the upside-down bottle. This rotating process is known as riddling. She developed a way to expel the yeast from the bottle and top it up with a mixture of wine and sugar, resulting in a clear wine in contrast to her competitors’ cloudy product. The process was also faster. Her loyal workers helped maintain her competitive advantage by not disclosing this secret process. The process, known as Remuage, eventually became the standard process for all Champagne production. (Note: Inexpensive “Champagne” made in the United States is not made by this method). Madame Clicquot never remarried, probably because she would have had to relinquish her role as the business leader.