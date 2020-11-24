Good Libations: Not having turkey this Thanksgiving? Try these wines.

The holidays are upon us again, and many dread the prospect of masticating a piece of dry and unwieldy turkey breast. While some will enjoy a succulent, juicy and tender bird, others will suffer with a dry and flavorless one. There will be tons of leftovers to deal with, as well as a picked-over bony carcass. It could be boiled down for a savory broth, but who has the time?

I have checked, and it is not required by law that roasted turkey be served at your Thanksgiving dinner. There are lots of delicious alternatives out there, so here are some wine pairings for other possible options.

A Smithfield ham is a nice holiday main course. My wife has perfected a recipe where she slow roasts the ham while continuously basting it with Dogfish Head Palo Santo Marron. This Delaware ale is aged in exotic wood tanks that impart a vanilla note.

If I cannot find it locally right now, I am going to use a locally produced bourbon barrel stout. A Few Old Goats has one. The perfect wine for rich and salty ham is a crisp, mineral laden riesling.

Riesling is the premier grape in Germany, and the country’s wine labeling system is complex yet informative. Many rieslings are sweet, which is fine if you prefer it, but not all are.