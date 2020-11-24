Good Libations: Not having turkey this Thanksgiving? Try these wines.

The holidays are upon us again, and many dread the prospect of masticating a piece of dry and unwieldy turkey breast. While some will enjoy a succulent, juicy and tender bird, others will suffer with a dry and flavorless one. There will be tons of leftovers to deal with, as well as a picked-over bony carcass. It could be boiled down for a savory broth, but who has the time?
I have checked, and it is not required by law that roasted turkey be served at your Thanksgiving dinner. There are lots of delicious alternatives out there, so here are some wine pairings for other possible options.
A Smithfield ham is a nice holiday main course. My wife has perfected a recipe where she slow roasts the ham while continuously basting it with Dogfish Head Palo Santo Marron. This Delaware ale is aged in exotic wood tanks that impart a vanilla note.
If I cannot find it locally right now, I am going to use a locally produced bourbon barrel stout. A Few Old Goats has one. The perfect wine for rich and salty ham is a crisp, mineral laden riesling.
Riesling is the premier grape in Germany, and the country’s wine labeling system is complex yet informative. Many rieslings are sweet, which is fine if you prefer it, but not all are.
Rather than dissect Germany’s wine classification system here, I will simplify. Try Clean Slate Riesling. The vineyards are situated on the steep slopes of the Mosel River and are packed with slate stones. A premier characteristic of riesling is that it transports the essential flavors of the soil it is grown in to your palate. The wine features dry, crisp and clean flavor with a touch of flinty minerals. The wine is a low 10.5% alcohol and is affordable at around $10.
I enjoy oyster stew during the holidays. The French white Burgundy Puligny-Montrachet makes a perfect accompaniment. The opulent richness of the butter and cream in the stew is counterbalanced by the clean mineral and apple flavors in the wine.
After the traumatic year of 2020, this delightful combination might be just what you need. Puligny-Montrachet is a specific wine-producing area, meeting the requirements for Appellation Contrôlée, or AOC. By law the wine must be composed of 100% Chardonnay grapes.
It is a cleaner and crisper interpretation of Chardonnay than you might be accustomed to. It offers an intriguing contrast to the sumptuous, fat oyster stew. Imagine the meaty, briny, sea spray-flavored oysters and warm, salty-peppery broth with butter and cream, and a hint of sherry’s nutty sweetness. A sip of wine introduces cool, crisp citrus and apple flavors with a touch of earth and minerals, echoing crushed granite. This is a symphony of wonderful and diverse flavors, all in perfect harmony.
There is one drawback to Puligny-Montrachet — the price. At upwards of $60 per bottle, it is out of consideration for many. Don’t worry, because there is Muscadet, a crisp white wine from France’s Loire Valley. Muscadet is a place-named wine made entirely from the Melon de Bourgogne grape. It goes so well with oyster stew that some bottles sport a cardboard oyster attached to the neck. Muscadet is crisp, sharp, bone dry and clean, with a touch of seashell mineral flavor. It can be acquired for $15 per bottle or less. Look for the designation Sèvre et Maine, which signifies the best growing area. Your wine consultant can advise.
How about salmon roasted in butter? Salmon is a fatty, rich fish and when bathed in butter, is downright opulent. The wines discussed above would pair nicely, but in spite of the standard advice to avoid red wine with fish, I recommend pinot noir from Oregon. Pinot noir is the only grape used in great French Burgundies such as La Tache, but the prices of such wines are stratospheric. Oregon lies at the same latitude as Burgundy and has a moderate climate that encourages optimum quality pinot noir. Early settlers to Oregon’s Willamette Valley dubbed it “The land of milk and honey.” Oregon Pinot features cherry notes and is less earthy tasting than most French Burgundies.
David Lett, the founder of Oregon’s Eyrie Vineyards, graduated from the University of California at Davis in 1964 with a degree in winemaking and grape growing. Defying the advice of his professors, he planted classic grapes in Oregon, releasing his first pinot noir in 1970. The wine went on to receive acclaim at international tastings even in France. Local fishermen would trade Lett freshly caught salmon for wine, and he discovered that soft, smooth pinot noir paired swimmingly with rich and succulent salmon. Today there are over 300 wineries in Oregon producing plenty of pinot. Eyrie Pinot Noir sells for about $35, but there are many others out there. Duck Pond’s Rascal Pinot Noir displays notes of black cherries and raspberries and sells for about $15. It is made from fruit sourced from all over Oregon, including the famous Willamette Valley. Rascal weighs in at 13.5% ABV.
Some folks like to grill ribeye or filet mignon steaks for their feast. The classic accompaniment is California cabernet sauvignon. This lusty red wine has rich blackberry and cassis flavors delivered on a tannic backbone that cuts through the fat of a well marbled steak quite nicely. Famous California cabs such as Caymus, Shafer and Cakebread are great, but quite pricey. However, there are good ones available in the $15-$20 price range. For example, Rodney Strong Sonoma County Cabernet offers rich black cherry, violet flavors with a touch of spice and moderate tannins. It contains about 14.5% alcohol and sells for about $17. There are lots of bargain-priced cabs out there so ask your wine consultant.
A roasted pork loin might be to your liking. The succulent and savory meat pairs well with a California merlot. The smooth and pleasant Leese-Fitch sells for about $11 and weighs in at 13.5% ABV. The winemakers have blended in a touch of cabernet and tempranillo, and the wine displays notes of ripe black cherries and plums and has a bit of freshly polished leather on the finish.
If you opt for lamb chops or rack of lamb, consider Carmenet Red Blend from California. Winemaker John Allbaugh is a master blender, able to bring together components with synergy. He strives to create wines that appeal to the novice as well as experienced wine tasters. He strives for intense flavors balanced by softness. The red blend is succulent with notes of plum and strawberry jam, finishing with a note of vanilla. The wine sells for about $14 and weighs in at 13% ABV. My suggestions are not iron clad. Feel free to consult your wine adviser and enjoy your non-turkey Thanksgiving!
