Good Libations: Wines to cool parched people

Hot, humid weather has arrived right on schedule. Torrid days last forever as we wait for fall to get here and dispatch the heat. The most pleasant thing to slake hot, dusty thirst is a libation served as cold as possible.
This eliminates red wine from consideration as chilling removes fruit flavors, leaving only bitter tannins on the palate. Wine experts advise that white wine should be served at 40 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, but I am going to defy them and suggest some wines that taste good served refrigerator cold. Chardonnay is full bodied and often aged in oak for buttery complexity so it’s not a candidate for icy serving temperatures. Consider serving cold Vinho Verde from northeastern Portugal or Austria’s Gruner Veltliner.
Literally translated, Vinho Verde means “green wine,” but this is an over-simplification. The area is located in northwest Portugal’s Minho River valley where cool and moist Atlantic breezes produce verdant flora and delicious vegetables. Indeed the entire area is lush and green. Indigenous white grapes such as Alavainho, Loureiro and Trajadura are harvested when significantly less ripe than your typical California chardonnay. This means the grapes have brisk acidity and moderate sugar content, resulting in wines around 10% in alcohol. Vinho Verde is usually fermented in large stainless steel tanks and never sees the inside of an oak barrel. Given the moist conditions, older grape growers trained their vines on pergolas to promote air flow among the grapes and ward off mold and mildew. Modern growers plant the vines in rows and judiciously prune excess foliage.
The wine is finished quickly and is bottled soon after fermentation has completed. In the old days, winemakers bottled the wine before it had completely finished fermenting, resulting in carbonation in the bottle. Today, vintners inject a small of amount of carbon dioxide when bottling. This controlled process yields a fresh wine with a light, scintillating fizz, but not so much that the bottle requires a wired stopper.
Vinho Verde was recognized as a notable wine producing area in 1908 by the “Decree of October.” The area was awarded Controlled Designation of Origin by the Office International de la Vigne et du Vin in Paris in 1949.
I have found a good selection in local wine shops, and the bottles are usually priced around $10. Look for the most recent vintage available because the younger, the fresher. The wine pairs magnificently with seafood such as salmon, scallops or shrimp.
If Vinho Verde sounds light, consider Austria’s Gruner Veltliner. Unlike the wine above, Gruner Veltliner is a grape variety, and the name translated means “green grapes from Veltlin,” which is a small town in the Tirol area. The wines are usually made in a light, crisp style with bracing acidity and notes of white pepper and notes akin to green pea pods.
Gruner is late ripening and was susceptible to rot and fungus until winemaker Lenz Moser invented a high trellis system that helped ventilate the grapes and facilitated machine harvesting. This system produces large volumes of wine, but there are producers that employ traditional trellising and a scant few age wines in oak barrels. The readily available, non-oaked wines are great for hot weather refreshment, and many are packaged in a liter bottle, which is great for socially distanced get-togethers. Most are reasonably priced, around $15.
Gruner pairs well with summertime foods such as salads, cheeses, sausages and even artichokes, a difficult wine match. I have tasted a few of these wines below, all of which were sealed with screw caps.
Gordon’s Picks for Cooling Wines
Available locally
* Prices are approximate and subject to variation
Gatao Vinho Verde
Gondomar, Portugal
Gatao is Portuguese for “cat,” and a colorful one is depicted on the label. The color is light straw with just a tinge of green. Fresh and vibrant aromas of limes, lemons, peaches and bananas give way to a palate of crisp lemon-lime flavors spritzed up with a touch of fizziness. The finish is tangy, which would make it a great match with steelhead trout poached in butter and dill. 9% alcohol by volume, $10.
Aveleda Vinho Verde 2019
Pinafiel, Portugal
This winery was founded in 1870 and is still managed by the fifth generation of the Guedes family. The company owns several other brands and is the largest producer of Vinho Verde in Portugal. The estate is lush and beautiful and features a cellar where a brandy made from leftover grape pressings is aged. The wine displays a light pea-green color and aromas of lemon peel and mandarin orange. The palate has flavors of lemon meringue but is crisp and dry. Serve with lobster tails. 9.5% ABV, $10.
Faisao Vinho Verde 2019
Rio Maior, Portugal
The wine is inspired by the colorful Faisao, or pheasant, which was brought to the area by Asian merchants in the Middle Ages. The fowl is depicted on the label. The wine’s color is so light straw that it’s almost clear. Fresh aromas of kiwi fruit and white peaches lead to flavors of citrus punch and a touch of frizzante with bracing acidity on the finish. Serve this wine with a first course of oysters on the half shell. 10% ABV, $10.
Paul D. Gruner Veltliner 2019
Wagram, Austria
In 2006, 16-year-old Paul Direder via power of attorney leased and began managing his grandparents’ farm. Gruner has been grown at the foot of the Wagram Mountain since 1849. The wine is bright, clean and fresh with a light green tint. Notes of tropical fruit predominate with a touch of carbonation and bright notes of white pepper on the finish. Serve this crisp, clean wine with a ripe tomato, brie and basil salad. 12.5% ABV, $11/liter bottle.
Anton Bauer Gruner Veltliner Ried Gmirk 2018
Osterreich, Wagram, Austria
The grapes for this wine are sourced from a single vineyard, Ried Gmirk, that features soil of deep humus on top of a loam loess mix, which is ideal for this grape. The Wagram hills are situated alongside the Danube. This wine displays a medium golden color and aromas of honeydew melon and snow peas. Richer than the above wines with notes of peach nectar and cantaloupe and balancing acidity. No spritz on this one. Serve with chicken liver mousse. 12.5% ABV, $15.
