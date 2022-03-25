‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to speak at Tech on Sunday

Six years ago, Opal Lee began the walk of a lifetime.

Lee, then 89, set off from her Forth Worth, Texas, home headed for the nation’s capital, with the goal of getting Juneteenth designated as a national holiday, the New York Times reported in 2020.

Her goal became reality last year, when President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill 475 — the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act — which officially made Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday on the calendar.

Lee journeys to Virginia Tech on Sunday, where she will speak about her lifetime of social activism at Burruss Hall.

“A lot of people don’t know who she is, and the role she played in making Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday. We have to change that,” said Dr. Belay Reddick, whose Dallas-based event management organization, S&B Company, coordinated Ms. Lee’s appearance.

For those unfamiliar, Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when word reached Galveston, Texas, that enslaved people had been freed by Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation — two and a half years earlier. Since then, June 19 has become a traditional day of celebration for the African-American community.

Lee herself grew up in Texas, where as a child her family experienced a hate crime that would set the course for the rest of her life. She received a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s in counseling, and had a long career in those fields. But it is her work on behalf of justice and equality that led to her 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

According to online sources, her dedication to advancing civil rights has included service on several nonprofit boards of directors; operating a food bank and community garden during the COVID-19 pandemic; and helping launch an organization working to transform a former KKK building into an arts center to be named in honor of a Texas lynching victim.

She is the author of “Juneteenth: A Children’s Story.”

“I am honored to bring Ms. Opal Lee to Virginia Tech during Women’s History Month,” Reddick said in a university news release. “The students are going to learn so much from this American treasure.”

Lee’s appearance will be the encore event of Tech’s “1872 Forward” weekend, which includes a variety of programs aimed at recognizing a more diverse history of the university. Lee’s talk is sponsored by the Elizabeth A. “Betsy” Flanagan Women in Leadership and Philanthropy Endowed Lecture Fund, Virginia Tech Student Affairs, I WILL Council, and VT Engage: The Center for Leadership and Service Learning.

