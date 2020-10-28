 Skip to main content
Halloween events roundup
Halloween events roundup

Thursday

Creative Pumpkins Program

Children ages 5 to 8 will be provided with a full-size pumpkin and supplies to create a masterpiece. Register at blacksburg.gov.

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Parks & Recreation Administration Offices, 615 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: $12 Blacksburg residents; $22 nonresidents

Contact: 443-1106

“Three Sisters Dressed in Black”

New River Stage presents a one-act play based on a true Christiansburg crime mystery and written by Anna Bond. The show will be performed in front of a live audience and streamed online. For more information, vist thelyric.com.

When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Lyric Theatre, 135 College Ave., Blacksburg

Cost: Free; donations encouraged

Contact: 951-4771

MMT Presents “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

Watch a recording of Mill Mountain Theatre’s 2017 production for young audiences, with archival footage and an actor talkback, on the theater’s YouTube channel.

When: All day through Nov. 1

Where: Online via Mill Mountain Theatre

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-5740

Spooky Sprint 5K

The annual race benefits the West End Center for Youth. Participants in this year’s virtual event can receive a commemorative towel, medal, T-shirt and other goodies. To register, visit runsignup.com.

When: All day through Nov. 13

Where: Virtual event via West End Center for Youth

Cost: $30

Contact: runsignup.com

Kids Pumpkin Painting

Kids 5 and older can paint and decorate their own pumpkin. Call to register.

When: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Hollins Library, 6624 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 561-8024

Curbside Trick-or-Treating at the Library

Kids of all ages who stop by the library in costume will get a mystery bag of goodies delivered through a Treat Chute.

When: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 772-7507

Friday

Terror on Texas Street

The inaugural event, designed for ages 21 and older, will include a horror movie on the videoboard, live music, a cornhole tournament and costume contest.

When: 7 to 11:30 p.m. (gates open 6 p.m.)

Where: Salem Memorial Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem

Cost: $5

Contact: 389-3333

Free Movie Night at the Vinton War Memorial

Watch the film “Hocus Pocus,” participate in a costume contest and nosh on some popcorn and candy.

When: 7:15 to 9 p.m.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

Cost: Free

Contact: 983-0645

2020 Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at the YMCA

Socially distanced fun for little trick-or-treaters in the parking lot. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Kirk Family YMCA, 520 Church Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-9622

Haunted Experience: 2020 Hexed Haunted Attraction

Experience the twisted sights and living nightmares of this haunted attraction (formerly the Gallows). To purchase tickets and for more information, visit deathtofalsehorror.com.

When: 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Hexed, 2059 Burkette Road, Elliston

Cost: $20, plus $5 parking

Contact: 998-3327

Blacksburg Halloween Trick or Treat Drive-Thru

Wear your costume and receive treats from spooky characters while you stay in your car and social distance. Designed for elementary-aged children.

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Community Center, 725 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: blacksburg.gov

Halloween Bingo and Cookie Decorating

Play bingo for candy and decorate sugar cookies. Costumes are optional but highly encouraged. Preregistration required.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Mid County Park, 390 Cinnabar Road, Christiansburg

Cost: $10

Contact: 382-6975

theBridge Church Fall Fest 2020

Featuring costumes, inflatables, trunk or treat, concessions and a screening of the animated film “The Incredibles” (2004).

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Starlite Drive-In Theater, 275 Starlite Drive, Christiansburg

Cost: $4-$6 for movie tickets

Contact: 382-2202

Curbside Trick-or-Treating at the Library

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Barter Theatre: Halloween at The Moonlite

Barter Theatre presents a double feature, just in time for Halloween: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “Dracula.” To purchase tickets or for more information, visit bartertheatre.com.

When: 6:45 to 11 p.m.

Where: Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway, Abingdon

Cost: $20

Contact: 276-619-3342

Saturday

Macaroni Kid Roanoke Downtown Candy Crawl

Participating businesses will hand out candy and other treats. Some will be offering additional festive activities. This is not an event, but an organized trick-or-treating. Registration required.

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Downtown Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: roanoke.macaronikid.com

Haunted Experience: 2020 Hexed Haunted Attraction

See Friday’s listing.

Citizens Drive-Thru Halloween Circus

Participants will stay in their car and drive through one of two parking lot routes, one for thrill seekers looking for a fright and a friendlier one for young children.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Line starts at Floyd Rec Park, 114 Park Drive, Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-2111

Wonder Universe Trunk or Treat

Collect Halloween goodies from the safety of your vehicle at New River Valley Mall. Reservations required at eventbrite.com.

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum, Christiansburg

Cost: Free; donations appreciated

Contact: 200-8231

Christiansburg Night Full Of Fright

Celebrate Halloween in your costume from the safety of your car at this drive-thru trick-or-treat event. See fun decorations while listening to spooky music.

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: christiansburg.org

Radford Halloween Drive-Boo

Receive prepackaged treats from staff while you stay inside your vehicle.

When: 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: Radford Recreation Center, 200 George St., Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: radfordva.gov

Halloween at Hogwarts

Students ages 7-13 will be tested in charms, potions, divination and transfiguration during this special interactive Potter-adaptation storytelling adventure with Professor McGonagall. Registration required.

When: Noon to 2 p.m.

Where: The June Bug Center, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

Cost: $15

Contact: junebugcenter.com

Big Lick Halloween Party

Costumes are encouraged but not required. Prizes will be awarded. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

When: 1 to 10 p.m.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 562-8383

“Murder on All Hallows’ Eve”

The murder mystery evening will take place on Zoom. Guests will get a character role ahead of time and are encouraged to come in simple costume with props. To purchase tickets, visit jumpintomystery.com.

When: 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Jump Into Mystery

Cost: $20

Contact: jumpintomystery.com

Big Lick Halloween Party on the Plaza

Featuring live music, food, beverages, outdoor heaters and more.

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Berglund Center Plaza, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $10; free with Big Lick Comic-Con ticket purchase

Contact: biglickcomiccon.com

Healing Strides Halloween Horse Safari Trick or Treat

Each child will receive a bag of individually packaged candy at the end of the Halloween-themed drive-thru safari. RSVP required via EventBrite.

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Healing Strides, 672 Naff Road, Boones Mill

Cost: $10 per car

Contact: 334-5825

Curbside Trick-or-Treating at the Library

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Glenvar Library, 3917 Daugherty Road, Salem

Contact: 387-6163

Curbside Trick-or-Treating at the Library

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: Vinton Library, 300 S. Pollard St., Vinton

Contact: 857-5043

Pulaski County Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Trail

Ten candy stops will be followed by a socially distanced Halloween DAK Lights show. There will also be a Facebook Live pumpkin carving contest.

When: 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin

Cost: Free; $10 donations encouraged for Coats for Kids

Contact: 674-1991

Barter Theatre: Halloween at The Moonlite

See Friday’s listing.

