Halloween events roundup

Thursday
Creative Pumpkins Program
Children ages 5 to 8 will be provided with a full-size pumpkin and supplies to create a masterpiece. Register at blacksburg.gov.
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Parks & Recreation Administration Offices, 615 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: $12 Blacksburg residents; $22 nonresidents
Contact: 443-1106
“Three Sisters Dressed in Black”
New River Stage presents a one-act play based on a true Christiansburg crime mystery and written by Anna Bond. The show will be performed in front of a live audience and streamed online. For more information, vist thelyric.com.
When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Lyric Theatre, 135 College Ave., Blacksburg
Cost: Free; donations encouraged
Contact: 951-4771
MMT Presents “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”
Watch a recording of Mill Mountain Theatre’s 2017 production for young audiences, with archival footage and an actor talkback, on the theater’s YouTube channel.
When: All day through Nov. 1
Where: Online via Mill Mountain Theatre
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-5740
Spooky Sprint 5K
The annual race benefits the West End Center for Youth. Participants in this year’s virtual event can receive a commemorative towel, medal, T-shirt and other goodies. To register, visit runsignup.com.
When: All day through Nov. 13
Where: Virtual event via West End Center for Youth
Cost: $30
Contact: runsignup.com
Kids Pumpkin Painting
Kids 5 and older can paint and decorate their own pumpkin. Call to register.
When: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Hollins Library, 6624 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 561-8024
Curbside Trick-or-Treating at the Library
Kids of all ages who stop by the library in costume will get a mystery bag of goodies delivered through a Treat Chute.
When: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 772-7507
Friday
Terror on Texas Street
The inaugural event, designed for ages 21 and older, will include a horror movie on the videoboard, live music, a cornhole tournament and costume contest.
When: 7 to 11:30 p.m. (gates open 6 p.m.)
Where: Salem Memorial Stadium, 1004 Texas St., Salem
Cost: $5
Contact: 389-3333
Free Movie Night at the Vinton War Memorial
Watch the film “Hocus Pocus,” participate in a costume contest and nosh on some popcorn and candy.
When: 7:15 to 9 p.m.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
Cost: Free
Contact: 983-0645
2020 Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at the YMCA
Socially distanced fun for little trick-or-treaters in the parking lot. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Kirk Family YMCA, 520 Church Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-9622
Haunted Experience: 2020 Hexed Haunted Attraction
Experience the twisted sights and living nightmares of this haunted attraction (formerly the Gallows). To purchase tickets and for more information, visit deathtofalsehorror.com.
When: 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Hexed, 2059 Burkette Road, Elliston
Cost: $20, plus $5 parking
Contact: 998-3327
Blacksburg Halloween Trick or Treat Drive-Thru
Wear your costume and receive treats from spooky characters while you stay in your car and social distance. Designed for elementary-aged children.
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Community Center, 725 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: blacksburg.gov
Halloween Bingo and Cookie Decorating
Play bingo for candy and decorate sugar cookies. Costumes are optional but highly encouraged. Preregistration required.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Mid County Park, 390 Cinnabar Road, Christiansburg
Cost: $10
Contact: 382-6975
theBridge Church Fall Fest 2020
Featuring costumes, inflatables, trunk or treat, concessions and a screening of the animated film “The Incredibles” (2004).
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Starlite Drive-In Theater, 275 Starlite Drive, Christiansburg
Cost: $4-$6 for movie tickets
Contact: 382-2202
Curbside Trick-or-Treating at the Library
When: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Barter Theatre: Halloween at The Moonlite
Barter Theatre presents a double feature, just in time for Halloween: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “Dracula.” To purchase tickets or for more information, visit bartertheatre.com.
When: 6:45 to 11 p.m.
Where: Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway, Abingdon
Cost: $20
Contact: 276-619-3342
Saturday
Macaroni Kid Roanoke Downtown Candy Crawl
Participating businesses will hand out candy and other treats. Some will be offering additional festive activities. This is not an event, but an organized trick-or-treating. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: roanoke.macaronikid.com
Haunted Experience: 2020 Hexed Haunted Attraction
Citizens Drive-Thru Halloween Circus
Participants will stay in their car and drive through one of two parking lot routes, one for thrill seekers looking for a fright and a friendlier one for young children.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Line starts at Floyd Rec Park, 114 Park Drive, Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-2111
Wonder Universe Trunk or Treat
Collect Halloween goodies from the safety of your vehicle at New River Valley Mall. Reservations required at eventbrite.com.
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum, Christiansburg
Cost: Free; donations appreciated
Contact: 200-8231
Christiansburg Night Full Of Fright
Celebrate Halloween in your costume from the safety of your car at this drive-thru trick-or-treat event. See fun decorations while listening to spooky music.
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: christiansburg.org
Radford Halloween Drive-Boo
Receive prepackaged treats from staff while you stay inside your vehicle.
When: 3 to 5 p.m.
Where: Radford Recreation Center, 200 George St., Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: radfordva.gov
Halloween at Hogwarts
Students ages 7-13 will be tested in charms, potions, divination and transfiguration during this special interactive Potter-adaptation storytelling adventure with Professor McGonagall. Registration required.
When: Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: The June Bug Center, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd
Cost: $15
Contact: junebugcenter.com
Big Lick Halloween Party
Costumes are encouraged but not required. Prizes will be awarded. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
When: 1 to 10 p.m.
Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 562-8383
“Murder on All Hallows’ Eve”
The murder mystery evening will take place on Zoom. Guests will get a character role ahead of time and are encouraged to come in simple costume with props. To purchase tickets, visit jumpintomystery.com.
When: 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Jump Into Mystery
Cost: $20
Contact: jumpintomystery.com
Big Lick Halloween Party on the Plaza
Featuring live music, food, beverages, outdoor heaters and more.
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Berglund Center Plaza, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $10; free with Big Lick Comic-Con ticket purchase
Contact: biglickcomiccon.com
Healing Strides Halloween Horse Safari Trick or Treat
Each child will receive a bag of individually packaged candy at the end of the Halloween-themed drive-thru safari. RSVP required via EventBrite.
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Healing Strides, 672 Naff Road, Boones Mill
Cost: $10 per car
Contact: 334-5825
Curbside Trick-or-Treating at the Library
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Glenvar Library, 3917 Daugherty Road, Salem
Contact: 387-6163
Curbside Trick-or-Treating at the Library
When: 3 to 5 p.m.
Where: Vinton Library, 300 S. Pollard St., Vinton
Contact: 857-5043
Pulaski County Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Trail
Ten candy stops will be followed by a socially distanced Halloween DAK Lights show. There will also be a Facebook Live pumpkin carving contest.
When: 3 to 7 p.m.
Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin
Cost: Free; $10 donations encouraged for Coats for Kids
Contact: 674-1991
Barter Theatre: Halloween at The Moonlite
