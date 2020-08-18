Harvester cancels remaining 2020 shows

Rocky Mount’s publicly owned venue, Harvester Performance Center, has canceled or postponed the remainder of its 2020 shows, according to a news release.

The venue had a run of outdoor concerts that included Sara Evans and Darrell Scott, in response to the COVID-19 restrictions about indoor shows. But multiple traveling acts had canceled, some just days before their scheduled appearances on a stage at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market, across the street from the Harvester.

The shows that went on were well attended, financially successful and satisfying to audiences, venue general manager Gary Jackson said in the news release.

Ultimately, uncertainty about the virus’s progression, and safety concerns for fans, staff, volunteers, performers and the community beyond them influenced the decision.

“At the end of the day, we want people to stay healthy,” Jackson said in the news release. “We might very well be able to keep holding shows without any problems, but there are just too many unknowns right now.”

The performers shared those concerns, he said.