Harvester Performance Center general manager to retire in February

“Everyone at the Harvester deserves a lot of applause,” he said. “The staff helped me set the table night after night and create the magic that happens when talented musicians and music lovers come together as one.”

The town will announce Jackson's successor in the coming weeks, according to the release.

Matt Hankins, an assistant Rocky Mount town manager, was the Harvester's CEO until he stepped down in July to take a job in Wythe County's government. He continued to receive his full salary from the town through the end of the year; neither he nor the town has elaborated, calling it a confidential personnel issue.

Town Manager James Ervin said recently that the future plan was for the Harvester to go from a for-profit to a nonprofit venue, with greater self-sufficiency under Jackson. The town's economic development director, Beth Simms, would provide whatever government oversight is still needed, he said.

Simms, in an email exchange Friday, declined to say whether that remains the plan now that Jackson is leaving, instead repeating a line from the news release that she sent out earlier in the day: "The town will announce plans for the Harvester’s management in the coming weeks.”

