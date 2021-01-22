Harvester Performance Center general manager to retire in February

The general manager of Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center is retiring in February, the town announced in a news release Friday.
Gary Jackson, whom the town hired in 2013 to develop, open and run its experiment in economic development, would go on to book more than 1,000 shows. The venue opened its doors in 2014.
The town’s mayor, Steven Angle, said in the news release that Jackson did “amazing things” for his locality.
“He helped establish the Harvester Performance Center as a world-class music venue, then shared that reputation within the music industry and brought in well-known acts for people to enjoy,” Angle said. “This brought thousands of people to Rocky Mount. In doing so the Harvester became, and is, an important economic development investment for the town that benefits our businesses.”
Jackson, who came to Rocky Mount from Roanoke’s erstwhile Kirk Avenue Music Hall, had previously run The Birchmere, in Alexandria.
At the Harvester, he booked country music legends Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, soul and funk titan Tower of Power, folk duo Indigo Girls and jazz-funk bassist Victor Wooten, along with many others, creating a diverse set of presentations that drew music fans from well beyond Rocky Mount.
Jackson, in the news release, thanked the town and the venue’s staff, some paid and some volunteers.
“Everyone at the Harvester deserves a lot of applause,” he said. “The staff helped me set the table night after night and create the magic that happens when talented musicians and music lovers come together as one.”
The town will announce Jackson's successor in the coming weeks, according to the release.
Matt Hankins, an assistant Rocky Mount town manager, was the Harvester's CEO until he stepped down in July to take a job in Wythe County's government. He continued to receive his full salary from the town through the end of the year; neither he nor the town has elaborated, calling it a confidential personnel issue.
Town Manager James Ervin said recently that the future plan was for the Harvester to go from a for-profit to a nonprofit venue, with greater self-sufficiency under Jackson. The town's economic development director, Beth Simms, would provide whatever government oversight is still needed, he said.
Simms, in an email exchange Friday, declined to say whether that remains the plan now that Jackson is leaving, instead repeating a line from the news release that she sent out earlier in the day: "The town will announce plans for the Harvester’s management in the coming weeks.”