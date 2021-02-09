Harvester Performance Center selects Micah Davidson to run the venue

A Roanoke native who has built his career as a music business executive in North Carolina is taking the reins at Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center.

Micah Davidson, 42, and his company, Midwood Entertainment, will be booking shows at the Harvester. Davidson described his new job there as director of operations.

He replaces Gary Jackson, who retired effective in February after more than seven years as the venue's only general manager.

Davidson's Roanoke connections include his father, Larry Davidson, third-generation owner of the eponymous men's clothier on Jefferson Street.

Micah Davidson, who began his music career as a bass guitarist, began his transition into the music booking end of the business about 13 years ago. He is the talent buyer for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, and has represented such acts as George Porter Jr. and Tab Benoit.

He said he will still be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where his wife is a tenured professor, but will travel to Rocky Mount frequently.

This is a developing story. Follow this page for more.

