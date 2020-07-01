Friday
Independence Day Fireworks Celebration (July 3)
Fireworks begin at dark, with gates opening at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance at https://bit.ly/PYJuly3rdFireworks.
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski
Cost: $5; free for children 6 and younger
Contact: 980-1070
Saturday
“Riot in the Sky” on Fourth of July
The all-day celebration will feature live music, a petting zoo, carnival games and activities, vendors and crafters, food trucks and other concessions, and a professional fireworks show at dark (about 9 p.m.). Pony rides and wagon rides will be offered for $5 each per rider. Leashed pets welcome.
When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Spring Valley Farm, 1191 Horseshoe Bend Road, Moneta
Cost: Free
Contact: 685-3249
4th of July Sale-a-bration Craft & Vendor Bazaar
Shop for homemade crafts, jewelry, makeup, handbags and more. There will be live mountain music and treats available for purchase.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Taylor’d In Thyme, 1510 Morgans Fork Road, Penhook
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 420-2172
Fourth of July Float-In
Celebrate America’s freedom and independence while raising money for Usher syndrome at this boat-in concert on the water. Enjoy live music by The Worx.
When: 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Gills Creek Lodge & Marina, 790 Fox Chase Road, Wirtz
Cost: Free
Contact: 721-2451
July 4th Celebration with Drive-In Fireworks Show
Recommended viewing locations include most of the high school hill area, the Narrows High School parking lot, all businesses along U.S. 460, the farmers market on Center Street and the Duck Pond at Mill Pond Field. People are asked to stay in or around their car to avoid large gatherings.
When: 9:45 p.m.
Where: Narrows Town Park, Narrows
Cost: Free
Contact: 726-2961
Spirit of America: Independence Day Celebration
The event features house tours, artillery displays and blacksmith demonstrations in the on-site forge. At 1 p.m., a ceremony will include traditional excerpts from the Declaration of Independence and Frederick Douglass, followed by a cannon fire salute. Tickets can be purchased on-site or in advance at historicsmithfield.org.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Historic Smithfield, 1000 Smithfield Plantation Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $3-$8; free for children younger than 5
Contact: 231-3947
Independence Day Celebration at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest
This year’s celebration will be smaller than usual, but will include house tours, games, family activities, talks and more. Visit poplarforest.org for a full schedule.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest
Cost: Admission prices vary.
Contact: 434-534-8110
Fourth of July Concert on the Lawn
The live show will feature Sammy Shelor, Jesse Smathers, Junior Sisk and Barry Collins. The event will take place on the cottage lawn behind the Floyd Country Store and is accessible on a first come, first served basis. Guests are asked to practice safe social distancing during the show, which is weather-dependent.
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: $20 suggested donation
Contact: 745-4563
Christiansburg Fireworks
The Town of Christiansburg’s fireworks will be visible from the New River Valley Mall and Walmart parking lots, and residents who travel to these locations to view the show are encouraged to stay in or near their vehicles. Those who can see the fireworks from their residences are encouraged to view them from home. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is Sunday, July 5. Christiansburg’s annual downtown festival is canceled.
When: 9:15 p.m.
Where: Off Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-6128
Blacksburg Fireworks
Organizers encourage those who can watch the fireworks from their residences to do so. Fireworks can also be viewed from the Food Lion shopping plaza on the corner of Patrick Henry Drive and North Main Street. In case of rain, fireworks will not be rescheduled. Blacksburg’s annual parade and music festivities are canceled.
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Old Blacksburg High School property on Patrick Henry Drive in Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: blacksburg.gov
Fourth of July Under the Stars Celebration
The celebration in the hotel’s garden courtyard will include a strolling dinner experience, live entertainment, sparklers, bomb pops and more. Reservations required. Visit the hotel’s Operations Guide Page at hotelroanoke.com for social distancing guidelines.
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke
Cost: $52 per person; $24 ages 12 and younger
Contact: 853-8280
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.