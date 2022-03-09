Hitch 'em up: Budweiser Clydesdales to march in St. Patrick's Day Parade

After years of trying and a last-minute cancellation, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in the Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Roanoke on Saturday.

“P.A. Short, our local Budweiser Distributor and sponsor of our event, has been working to get the Clydesdales here for many, many years,” said Jaime Clark, vice president of marketing and communications at Downtown Roanoke Inc. “It is definitely hard to get them and a very big deal to have them here.“

The famous eight-horse hitch, with its red beer wagon and Dalmatian canine mascot, was scheduled to appear in Roanoke’s St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 14, 2020. On March 12, Virginia’s then-governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19.

“We had to cancel two days before the 2020 festivities,” said Clark. “After many months of planning and promoting the event and securing the Budweiser Clydesdales for the first time, it was definitely a stressful and sad decision to make, but it was what we needed to do given where things were at the time.”

George Ellis, General Manager at P.A. Short, has been working for 18 years to bring the Clydesdales to Roanoke.

“I would just submit a request every year,” he said. “They’re in such big demand, and there are only three hitches. We’re competing with cities like Savannah and New York City for St. Patrick’s Day. Our timing this year was right for them to be able to rest before their next appearance.

“We were so excited to finally get them in 2020, and then to have to cancel at the 11th hour was terrible. I explained the circumstances when I made the request, and they called and said there’s no promises, but they’d do everything they could to get us a second chance.”

The last time the Budweiser Clydesdales appeared in the Roanoke Valley was more than 30 years ago, when P.A. Short opened a new facility on Industrial Drive in Hollins.

The Clydesdales tour 10 months out of the year, with an entourage of groomers, handlers and highly-trained drivers. According to the Anheuser-Busch website, each horse can consume up to 25 quarts of grains, vitamins and minerals, 50 to 60 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water a day. Their huge hooves sport shoes the size of dinner plates, each weighing five pounds. The weight of wagon and horses combined is 12 tons, and the driver holds 40 pounds of reins, though the pulling horses create 35 more pounds of tension.

Hoss heaven

For George Ellis, finally getting the Clydesdales to the parade is a career-capping achievement. He’s retiring this year after 44 years with the company.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store whenever I see them,” he said. “Every time is like the first time. I bet I’ve checked the weather forecast for Saturday a hundred times in three days. The temperature can be whatever it wants, just don’t let it rain.”

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue. It will turn right onto Campbell Avenue and finish at Williamson Road.

After party

While the parade, a decades-old downtown Roanoke tradition, is rolling, a more recent addition to, the Shamrock Festival, will be in effect. It starts at 10 a.m., with DJ and live music and adult beverages. See the accompanying info box for more information.