Holiday shopping can be a breeze in downtown Blacksburg

Here’s another of those unusual Blacksburg combos. Although this toy shop sharing space with a health food store is 1.5 miles from downtown, it’s worth entering or exiting Blacksburg on South Main Street for those filling a kid's Christmas list requests. The shops started out as adjacent entities and merged when the pandemic altered renovation plans and pulled moms from the sales staff.

Knowledgeable staffers are always on hand to do complementary gift wrapping and point out items for every age group and interest — oodles of kits and books, trucks and trains. Warning: The array here could turn you into a kid again. More than one adult has tucked away a solar-powered rover, crystal growing kit or a small telescope for personal use. Imaginations owner Paula Bolte says the shop’s imaginative puzzles and games have been big sellers this year. Science kits are also popular gift items, as are madcap Blue Q socks and comfy bamboo underwear for all ages. Dog lovers will find their niche in the back of the store, where dog-themed gifts and gifts for dogs, such as kerchief collars, are displayed.