Holiday shopping can be a breeze in downtown Blacksburg

Blacksburg is walkable. It’s even park-able, especially after students have left as most will on Dec. 21 when classes go virtual. The first thing to know is The Rule: Everyone must wear masks downtown, indoors and out. It keeps you safe and us all safe while shopping, busking or just strolling under the twinkling Christmas lights.
THE SHOPS
Gourmet Pantry & Cooking School
401 S. Main St. #101
gourmetpantryonline.com; (540) 951-1995
Gourmet Pantry & Cooking School helps home cooks make Instagram-worthy, restaurant-quality meals at home. Owner Roya Gharavi ran restaurants before she started Gourmet Pantry & Cooking School 21 years ago, so she knows what she’s promising. This shop sells everything needed to turn out an epicurean meal — mixers, slicers, ricers, kitchenware so pretty all food looks sumptuous and a gourmet pantry stocked with condiments, coffees, cheeses, wines and seasonal specialties like Christmas pudding. The shop also offers monthly cooking classes around the marble island at the center of the store.
For Christmas gifts that last a lifetime, shop manager Ellen Woodall suggests Le Creuset and Staub enameled cast-iron cookware for the oven or stovetop. She also recommends quality knives — forged-steel Wusthof knives that hold their edge. As luck would have it, these brands are extending special offers this season. For smaller gifts, Woodall recommends botanical teas, French milled soaps and “splurge ingredients,” things the home cook might covet but feel challenged to justify.
“Items like truffle oil, real Madagascar vanilla or Spanish sherry vinegar,” she said. “And for the beginner cook, unusual salts — flake, smoked, red, black — and colored peppercorns.”
Fringe Benefit
117 N. Main St.
fringebenefitva.com; (540) 951-9777
Nancyne Willoughby has kept her Fringe Benefit women’s boutique stocked with great fashions and jewelry for almost 50 years. For stocking stuffers she says shoppers can’t go wrong with bath products from Caswell-Massey, local soaps and a perennial favorite, Hot Sox, in cute designs. Willoughby also stocks Maggie Stern Stitches for powerful women, each pair a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rosa Parks or “Auntie Sam.”
“Jewelry is always my top-selling gift item — especially earrings,” Willoughby said. “I carry a lot of sterling silver and nearly two dozen brands, with something for every budget including Patricia Locke, Sita and Indigo. I also have handcrafted jewelry by Stephanie Neofotis of Rockbridge County.”
Fringe’s wares include Charlie B sweaters, luxurious scarves, Jag jeans, and dresses by Lily, Willow, Habitat, Cut Loose and Click. Not sure what goes with what? Willoughby and her staff give styling advice.
Matrix Gallery
115 N. Main St.
matrixgallery.com; (540) 951-3566
Matrix Gallery owner Lana Juarez has filled her shop chock-full of beautiful, useful objects she describes as “art to live with.” The Virginia Tech fine arts graduate says pottery, many items created by Southwest Virginia professionals, has always been the most popular gift purchase over the life of her 33-year-old store.
“We specialize in fine American crafts,” Juarez said, “so we have beautiful pieces from all over — local cheese boards, Solmates socks made in Vermont from recycled fabrics, exquisite blown glass, jewelry and woodwork. It’s all art to use and enjoy every day.”
Small gifts include Little Guys whimsical sculpted animals, ceramic coasters and Heartwood pillboxes. Zany metal yard and regal wrought iron candlesticks are heavy-duty gifts. Local artwork by Blacksburg artist George Willis and others preserves places and nature scenes dear to Virginians’ hearts. If you’re feeling a bit shopworn, duck into Matrix for a stimulating blast of color as well as one-of-a-kind gifts.
New River Art & Fiber
101 S. Main St., Suite 1
newriverartandfiber.com; (540) 944-8221
Natural fiber yarn and watercolors, fabric and Sculpey kits; artists’ notebooks and crochet hooks — what kind of shop is this? Hobby knitter and former art student Jessica Jones was managing a yarn shop when the opportunity to purchase it lined up with the closure of Blacksburg’s art supply store. She married her two passions, added a gathering space for makers and learners, and New River Art & Fiber was born.
The shop specializes in quality tools and materials that live up to Jones’ high standards for performance and environmental sustainability. Here shoppers can find Virginia yarns, fabric and notions for knitters, crocheters and garment makers as well as acrylic paints, pastel oil crayons and all manner of pencils. Finding creative kid gifts is easy here among shelves of play dough, embroidery kits, face paints, rock painting kits, face mask decorating kits and sticker books.
Gifts of the shop’s amazing assortment of colored clays would be appreciated by the artistically inclined of most ages, said Sam Halish, an architecture student who works at New River Art & Fiber. The shop’s assortment of knitting, crochet and drawing books and fibers, as well as the kids' sensory kits for making art, earn his praise as gifts.
Sugar Magnolia
102 N. Main St.
sugarmagnoliaburg.com; (540) 739-3724
Sugar Magnolia brings to mind an old-fashioned tea room, the kind with sparkling chandeliers, round ice cream tables and glass cases full of chocolates, ice cream and other sweet temptations. If you’re in the mood for warmth, there’s gourmet popcorn and a hot chocolate bar.
In the adjoining room are fine paper goods, including cards, New Yorker puzzles and gift items. Looking for the unique? How about a Blacksburg flask, Allen Designs fish-art wall clock or pop-up greeting cards? Touchless door keys that turn knobs and open doors without sullying your hands?
Bryn Norrgard, a store manager, has helped Sugar’s customers long enough to see what flies off the shelves fastest, besides chocolates, of course. For kids’ gifts, she’s partial to versions of the great novels "Moby Dick" and Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" adapted for the training wheels set.
“Our Nora Fleming mini figures that fit into her stoneware plates are popular,” Norrgard said. “You can buy figures for different holidays and themes, and switch them out.”
Downtown Sites Requiring at Least a Peek
The Blacksburg Farmers Market, open Saturdays til 2 p.m. and Wednesday afternoons at the corner of Roanoke Street and Draper Road, is a family-friendly, COVID-careful gathering place featuring locally grown produce and meats alongside handmade crafts, baked goods and art. In the holiday season, the market features Christmas wreaths, candles, bath products, pottery, candles, jewelry, blown glass, George Wills’ nature art, baby clothes and alpaca wool yarn, socks and gloves, as well as meat, preserves and seasonal produce. Insider tip: Blacksburg Bagels will be selling logo T-shirts, that if worn to market, gets the wearer free bagels for life.
John's Camera & Records on Draper Road is a time-pocket rarity, a place to browse classic vinyl records (Bob Dylan or Count Basie, anyone?) and vintage cameras. Record players are actually sold here, and historic Blacksburg postcards are on sale.
Greenhouse Boardshop on College Avenue provides the area with the latest boarding wear, plus footgear, skateboards and snowboards.
Capone's Fine Jewelry, South Main Street, offers custom designed jewelry as well as timeless estate pieces in an elegant shop.
Worth Taking the South Entrance into Town
Imaginations Toys & Annie Kay’s Foods
1531 S. Main St.
imaginationstoys.com; (540) 951-8515
Here’s another of those unusual Blacksburg combos. Although this toy shop sharing space with a health food store is 1.5 miles from downtown, it’s worth entering or exiting Blacksburg on South Main Street for those filling a kid's Christmas list requests. The shops started out as adjacent entities and merged when the pandemic altered renovation plans and pulled moms from the sales staff.
Knowledgeable staffers are always on hand to do complementary gift wrapping and point out items for every age group and interest — oodles of kits and books, trucks and trains. Warning: The array here could turn you into a kid again. More than one adult has tucked away a solar-powered rover, crystal growing kit or a small telescope for personal use. Imaginations owner Paula Bolte says the shop’s imaginative puzzles and games have been big sellers this year. Science kits are also popular gift items, as are madcap Blue Q socks and comfy bamboo underwear for all ages. Dog lovers will find their niche in the back of the store, where dog-themed gifts and gifts for dogs, such as kerchief collars, are displayed.
“We’ve got international woven baskets, advent calendars, reusable metal straws, stomp rockets, and health food — we have the general store feel now,” Bolte said.
LUNCHING
At press time, the state allowed indoor restaurant dining with at least 6 feet of social distancing, masks and strict sanitizing procedures. If you’re ready to give it a try, these three lunch spots are reasonably roomy and offer takeout as well. Blacksburg’s Hill golf course at the top of Graves Avenue and the town park on Turner Street are scenic places to park and eat.
Cabo Fish Taco
117 S. Main St.
cabofishtaco.com; (540) 552-0950
A favorite Blacksburg lunch spot in an 1847 church building, Cabo’s features Baja-style Mexican fare with a healthy twist. The menu includes Thai chili tofu tacos, honey glazed salmon tacos and veggie burritos with aioli sauce.
Maroon Door/Off the Mall Brewery
418 N. Main St.
maroondoor.com; (540) 605-7418
Blacksburg’s newest gastro pub serves “notched-up” pub fare and four craft ales brewed on the premises. Customers can choose among small-plate offerings such as beer and cheese soup or smoked rabbit in puff pastry or heartier fare including salmon, steak and beetroot gnocchi. Tipsy berry trifle is a popular dessert.
Blacksburg Wine Lab
223 Gilbert St.
blacksburgwinelab.com; (540) 605-7291
The wine lab is not actually a lab, although its academically oriented owners love introducing clients to the lesser-known wines of the world and educating their palates. Food offerings include cheeses, tapenades and bean dips paired with crackers and thin breads, soups, salads and deli sandwiches. Shoppers can start their gift purchasing here with antipasto boxes, assorted chocolates, cheeses, wines and bonbons.
PARKING
With in-person classes at Virginia Tech ending on Nov. 20, finding parking spots in downtown Blacksburg should be easier than usual. The Progress Street Parking Lot east of Main Street and Kent Square on Draper Road are good places to start. Blacksburg also has two downtown parking garages: the Kent Square garage on Draper Road and North End parking garage on Gilbert Street — where the first level is reserved for patrons of nearby businesses such as the Wine Lab and Starbucks. Metered street parking is also available on Draper Road, Jackson Street and Church Street.
