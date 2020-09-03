Honky-tonk hero Redd Volkaert playing Virtual Floyd Radio Show

Volkaert’s trio, which bassist (and Floyd store co-owner) Dylan Locke and drummer Nick Falk round out, is part of a lineup that features Sammy Shelor and Jesse Smathers of Lonesome River Band, Gene Parker and Alan Mills of The Lost & Found, Alice Gerrard, Bill and the Belles, and Dori Freeman with Falk. Shelor will emcee the show.

“It’s a blast,” Volkaert said of playing with his new trio. “Dylan and Nick are both fantastic players, so to me, it’s easy. We’re just jamming and probably could record it. Really good and easy going … and we had a blast doing it, unless they’re lying to me.”

The three got together after Volkaert settled on a farm he bought near Galax, jamming in the attic recording studio at Locke’s County Sales record store, across the street from the country store that he and his wife, Heather Krantz, own. They had a few sessions and schemed some gig ideas before the novel coronavirus hit.

Volkaert, a Canadian by birth who lived in Nashville, Tennessee, before moving to Austin two decades ago, had two house gigs at Austin’s Continental Club, plus plenty of work every other day of the week, when he wasn’t on the road. That intense schedule, Austin’s four months of three-digit heat and the steady stream of new and, often, music-averse residents had the guitarist itching for a change.