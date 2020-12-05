House of Expression reaches out to Roanoke's LGBTQ+ community

“That is why, in the ballroom circuit, it is so obvious that if you have captured the great white way of living, or looking, or dressing, or speaking — you is a marvel,” she said.

A family is born

But you don’t have to dance — or “walk,” as competing in a ball is known — to be part of House of Expression. The group’s focus is on activism and community relations as much as the ballroom scene.

Garland Gravely, 52, is the founder and house father of House of Expression. A Roanoke native, he learned about ballroom culture while living in Boston in the late 1980s.

“I knew some of the kids in the scene who went down to balls in New York City, but never got a chance to go myself,” he said. Gravely saw “Paris Is Burning” at a local theater in Boston and was blown away by the cast and their stories. “They were pioneers in the community, with lasting impact.”

Although Gravely was never part of the ballroom scene, it stayed on his mind, particularly in recent years when he started traveling regularly to New York City and meeting people who were involved. He realized that it had become a global phenomenon, and that there was nothing like it in Roanoke.