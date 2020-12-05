House of Expression reaches out to Roanoke's LGBTQ+ community

House of Expression, Roanoke’s first ballroom house, is on a mission to form partnerships in the community. From reaching out to Black and brown LGBTQ+ people, to fostering good relationships with the Roanoke Police Department, to holding a holiday clothing drive for people in need, this group wants to connect, to help and to educate.
A ballroom house is a chosen family for LGBTQ+ Black and Latinx people, particularly youths, who are statistically at increased risk of violence and in greater danger of homelessness if they come out. Houses have a social kinship structure with a house father, house mother, aunts, uncles and siblings, all serving as support for those who are seeking a like-minded community or are estranged from their origin families.
Ballroom culture has been in the mainstream for a while, even if you didn’t realize it. Madonna’s 1990 bestselling international hit, “Vogue,” was inspired by Harlem’s ballroom community. Ballrooms began in the late 19th century as underground masquerade balls, where contestants competed for money and prizes in a dance form whose current mode combines modeling poses with elements of gymnastics and Egyptian hieroglyphics. By the 1970s, Black trans women began creating their own houses in response to discrimination from the white ballroom community.
Ballroom houses came to greater attention with the release of Jennie Livingston’s 1990 documentary, “Paris Is Burning,” which chronicles New York City’s late 1980s underground ballroom scene, as well as through the recent FX show “Pose” and the documentary “Disclosure.”
“Paris Is Burning” takes its title from an annual ball that was held by Paris Dupree, house mother of House of Dupree, who is frequently credited with inventing voguing. In the documentary, voguing is described as “a safe form of ‘shade,’” the latter a term now so ubiquitous that many people don’t realize it originated in Black and Latinx gay culture.
“Voguing came from shade because it was a dance that two people did because they didn’t like each other,” Willi Ninja explained in the documentary. “Instead of fighting, you would dance it out on the dance floor, and whoever had better moves was throwing the best shade, basically.”
The three main voguing styles, Old Way, New Way and Vogue Fem, feature an array of categories encompassing both particular moves, such as Duckwalks, Hands and Spins and Dips, and gender-specific terms such as Butch Queen, Femme Queen, Drag Queen, Female Figure and Male Figure. Contestants compete in areas such as Runway, Beauty, Fashion and Realness.
One well-known quote in “Paris is Burning” concerns that last category. Set against the backdrop of White America at the height of Reaganomics and yuppie acquisitiveness, the category of Realness explores not only a contestant’s ability to “pass” as cisgender or straight, but also what Pepper LaBeija, house mother of House of LaBeija, described as the “dream and ambition of minority — to live and look as well as a white person.” In other words, deserving and achieving both social acceptance and economic opportunity, a struggle that continues to this day.
“That is why, in the ballroom circuit, it is so obvious that if you have captured the great white way of living, or looking, or dressing, or speaking — you is a marvel,” she said.
A family is born
But you don’t have to dance — or “walk,” as competing in a ball is known — to be part of House of Expression. The group’s focus is on activism and community relations as much as the ballroom scene.
Garland Gravely, 52, is the founder and house father of House of Expression. A Roanoke native, he learned about ballroom culture while living in Boston in the late 1980s.
“I knew some of the kids in the scene who went down to balls in New York City, but never got a chance to go myself,” he said. Gravely saw “Paris Is Burning” at a local theater in Boston and was blown away by the cast and their stories. “They were pioneers in the community, with lasting impact.”
Although Gravely was never part of the ballroom scene, it stayed on his mind, particularly in recent years when he started traveling regularly to New York City and meeting people who were involved. He realized that it had become a global phenomenon, and that there was nothing like it in Roanoke.
In 2019, Gravely, who’s also president and co-founder of Fashionista Roanoke, met Javual Burnett, a dancer and makeup artist who was doing makeup for a Fashionista event. Burnett had been involved in the New Jersey ballroom scene, and soon he, Gravely, and Gravely’s co-worker Nakita, who asked to withhold her last name, decided to form their own house. Gravely came up with their house name, which he said is about “celebrating who you are.”
The family was officially formed in August 2019, meeting monthly at restaurants, each other’s homes, and the Roanoke Diversity Center, as well as virtually during COVID-19.
Building bridges
Gravely said that House of Expression has two main initiatives. The first is to build community engagement and involvement through events, workshops and seminars. The second is to build positive relationships with the Roanoke City Police Department. To that end, the group has toured the RCPD precinct and hopes to work with Chief Sam Roman on building trust between police and people in the community. One goal is to attend police academy training classes and introduce themselves to the new recruits.
“Some of the recruits have probably never met an LGBTQ person,” Gravely said. “I want to tell them about my experiences with police as a Black gay man so that when they go out into the field they have an open mind. I want them to see my humanity and think twice before it’s taken away from me.”
Gravely says he has received positive feedback from Roman and hopes to start speaking at the academy after the first of the year.
A spokesperson for the police department said they are in the beginning stages of a partnership with the group. "The House of Expression can bring new viewpoints and ideas to the table, and we can't wait to see what both agencies can learn from this collaboration," a statement read. "Members of the House of Expression are members of our community, and we want to ensure that every voice in the City of Roanoke has the potential to be heard."
Supporting each other
Burnett, 33, is the house mother of House of Expression. He’s a makeup artist and dancer whose house name is Allota Expression. Growing up in New Jersey, NYC’s ballroom culture was close by, and Burnett was mesmerized by Madonna’s “Vogue” video. In junior high, when a friend who hung out with NYC ballroom kids showed him some moves, he started voguing.
“I thought it was beautiful, and I wanted to do it,” he said.
Eventually Burnett was invited to join New York’s House of Karma, where he worked on runway and refined his technique. He later moved South and affiliated with the Southeast regional ballroom scene, where he walked a few balls there.
“It’s very competitive, because that’s how they make their money,” Burnett said. “Expect a lot of shade.”
Once in Roanoke, Burnett missed the excitement of the scene and was eager to help create a house with Gravely. As house mother, Burnett wants to teach dance technique and help launch a local ballroom scene, but he also wants to support his family, as well as uplift the community.
“I want the opportunity to create some change and be present for Black Lives Matter,” he explained. Like Gravely, Burnett looks forward to working with Roman and the police department.
“We want to feel comfortable walking the streets or driving at night,” Burnett said. “If we’re pulled over, we can lose our lives.”
In search of allies
Nakita, whose drag name is Sasha Disaster, is a 23-year-old Roanoke native. She was the first addition to the House of Expression family, and serves as house secretary.
“I do a lot of the back-end stuff, like planning, getting the word out and getting people in,” she explained. Establishing a public social media presence is a priority, so Nakita created a Facebook page, Twitter handle and email, hoping to make it easier for people who want to find them or who may not even realize they’re here.
She explains that while not everyone wants or will be invited to be a family member, any queer person of color is welcome to participate and be an ally.
“If you’re interested and just want to help us out, this is a safe space for shared values,” she said. While events are voluntary, anyone involved with House of Expression is expected to be an active participant and attend monthly meetings. Nakita said they hope to hold quarterly open houses next year, to give people the chance to check them out.
“As someone growing up here and lacking a space focusing on queer people of color, I love being part of working to change that,” she said.
Tia Perry, 29, knew both Gravely and Nakita and was invited to join the group as their social media director, where her focus is making sure LGBTQ+ people of color have a safe way to reach out for help and support.
Perry is an ally who said that while growing up as an Army kid, she didn’t see LGBTQ+ people of color but believes everyone deserves “a place at the table.”
“Nobody has the right to disrespect you,” she said. “My lesson to my daughter is, love who you love, and respect everybody.”
Rickey Miller, 23, is an Atlanta transplant who was introduced to House of Expression through a fellow member of the racial justice group No Justice, No Peace.
Miller is also involved in The Harvest Collective, which seeks to establish self-sustaining zero-waste farming collectives, and plans to start beekeeping next year. His overriding goal is fostering Black community involvement across a variety of platforms.
“I’m optimistic and hope I can be an innovative force,” Miller said. “I’m Gen Z and I’m interested in conversation, a fresh appeal, and breaking boundaries.”
'The best person I can be'
Justin Toney, 34, met Gravely at a local fundraiser. A self-described “social person,” Toney was raised here and attended William Byrd High School, but only recently returned from living in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to being new in town and looking to get out and meet people, Toney was intrigued by Gravely’s plan to share the experiences of queer people of color with the police department.
“Social justice issues, networking, representation, having our voices heard and affecting change sold me,” he said of House of Expression.
Toney, who has been out for 10 years, is the son of two Franklin County ministers, and said that he has their support and that their congregations have also accepted him.
“Despite our different opinions, they choose love,” he said, noting that his goal is to reach out to the Black church community.
“I want to shed light on the idea that it’s OK to be different, it doesn’t mean that God doesn’t love you,” he explained. “I know myself, I know God is love, because that’s how [my parents] raised me, even if we don’t always agree on theology.”
What ultimately matters, said Toney, is this: “At the end of the day, have I been the best person I can be?”
House of Expression plans to have a public meet and greet event on Jan. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Roanoke Diversity Center, or virtually if in-person gatherings aren’t possible due to COVID-19. They’re also running a holiday clothing drive from now until Dec. 19, with donations going to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community. Details can be found on their Facebook page or by messaging them directly.
