James Taylor, Jackson Browne show at Berglund Center rescheduled again

First, it was a June 23, 2020, show. Then COVID-19 came, and it was a June 23, 2021, show. Now, the long sold-out James Taylor and Jackson Browne concert at Berglund Center will happen Aug. 11, according to a Wednesday news release from the venue.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored and fans should hold onto their tickets, according to the news release. If you can't make the new date, reach out to the Berglund Center.

The two mellow gold hitmakers issued a joint statement about the situation, thanking fans who have kept their tickets as the tour "navigates these uncharted waters."

“We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert," they said in the news release. "Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”

Browne himself was diagnosed with COVID-19 not long after the pandemic exploded, but he has said it was a mild case, and he simply self-quarantined.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.