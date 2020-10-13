Jefferson Center announces digitally streaming music series

“Even though we can’t host the Roanoke Symphony or Opera Roanoke during this time, we wanted to still figure out a way to present classical music and make sure that was a continued part of our brand … and stay relevant in that way,” Pace said.

Marie, whose time in Roanoke included singing jazz in nightspots with Pace on guitar, returns to the Jeff with a pianist and a bassist. Greensboro, North Carolina, sax man Chad Eby, who has led studies at the Jefferson Center Jazz Institute, will perform with another Greensboro player, pianist and singer Ariel Pocock, on a Nov. 3 release.

Singer Jayna Brown, who as a 12-year-old performed in the “Family Dinner” project at Shaftman, with Snarky Puppy, will lead a small band in a set that goes online Nov. 17.

Brown, 19, and Bumper Jacksons will do an educational outreach to Music Lab at Jefferson Center students, as well, Pace said.

“We’re also planning to make all of the content free for public school educators and students,” he said. “We’ll provide ways for them to share” with students.

Each show will be $10, and all six together will be $54.