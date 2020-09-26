Keys to success: One-time Roanoke musician grows in TV and film production world

Chip and Joanna Gaines have become household names in the home renovation world. Their show, “Fixer Upper,” set the tone for what has become a media empire. Sometime next year, their next step, Magnolia Network, will hit cable and streaming services.
A one-time Roanoke resident, Keith Thomas, is already playing a role at the network. He is managing productions and their budgets, taking pitches from people hoping to create content with the network and finding talent.
It’s a behind-the-scenes job, but many Roanoke music fans would recognize Thomas, 42, from his keyboard work through the first decade of the 2000s. The master musician, known for gigs with the late bassist Bernard Hairston, among many others, had an even larger skill set that included shooting videos and recording sound on sets.
In 2013, the Lynchburg native left Roanoke to bounce around the country, working on TV productions and building a reputation as a multi-faceted production man.
Last year, he was part of a team from HGTV that received an Emmy Award nomination for the reality show “A Very Brady Renovation,” in which the surviving actors from “The Brady Bunch” TV show took part in fixing the Los Angeles house that the old program used for exterior shots.
“Queer Eye” won that Emmy last week. By then, Thomas was already deeply embedded in his new job, which he believes will present lifestyle content in ways that will be brand new and surprising for audiences.
“I consider myself to be so fortunate,” Thomas said in a phone call from his home in Knoxville, Tennessee. “I am so grateful for every opportunity and so thankful for all the folks who have helped me get to this point. It’s been a whirlwind experience.”
It all started in Southwest Virginia.
Spinning off
Thomas was in the middle of a Roanoke live music nightspot scene that was full of funk, soul, jazz and hip-hop. At the same time, though, he was shooting or editing video at Radford University, Virginia Tech and WSLS-TV.
“When I lived in Roanoke, I lived this very kind of siloed existence,” Thomas said. “There was no real overlap in the multiverse that I was in.
“At one point I was a full-time college student. I had a part-time job at a church. I played in nine different bands. I worked at Radford University full time, then at Virginia Tech.”
Did he sleep?
“I didn’t,” he said. “I kid you not. There would be days without sleep. I don’t know how I made it through that time. I guess it was the foolishness of youth that kept me going. I don’t do that anymore.”
Part of what kept him awake was yet another job, a freelance audio production business he began when he saw that there was a niche for recording sound on TV and commercial sets. Meanwhile, he was building his expertise on every other aspect of the larger production world.
He credits Roanoke studio owner Skip Brown with helping him figure out how to build that business. Brown said that he saw in Thomas a brilliant musician who could do “real magic” but who could also master multiple disciplines that he needed to help him succeed.
“He did it right. He really did it right,” said Brown, who made his living in the financial world and whose volunteer work includes chief organizer at Festival in the Park. “Most people jump into a business ill-prepared. They have a great idea about what they want the outcome to be, but they have no idea how to get there. And he did. He had a very clearly defined road map. He walked right down the center of the dotted line.”
Soon, Thomas was booking work in Atlanta. One of the TV gigs was the Lifetime show “Double Divas.” He was sound supervisor on that show, as well as on “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.”
“Once I got on those sets, people recognized, oh, you do other things,” Thomas said. “You shoot. You write. You edit. And my time spent in Virginia prepped me for all of that.”
It spawned experiences that transcended any award consideration, he said.
“There was something really special about the crew and the talent from the series ‘Double Divas’ … that made that show special,” he said. “And all of us, to some degree, are still connected, eight years later. Working with the people on that show, when you have that kind of relationship, you get them to work with you on another show, or you bounce to that show. You elevate together.”
Thomas and other members of that crew moved on to Oxygen’s “The Prancing Elites” and the TVOne series “Fatal Attraction,” among others. He wound up producing multiple Oxygen shows, including “Snapped.”
“I got locked into doing a lot of true crime television for a while,” he said.
He loved the travel, bouncing around from his Atlanta base to New York, where he rented a room, and Los Angeles, where he could stay with his father. He had a place in Knoxville, too. Unbeknownst to many, Knoxville is one of the top four cities in the United States for television production.
Scripps Networks was based there and remained after Discovery Communications bought it. The city is home to several other production companies, too, Thomas said.
“For people who are trying to break into the television industry, Knoxville is actually a good town to be in, because you don’t have to deal with the competition or the big city life of any of these major metropolitan areas,” he said. “You can just focus on the work. So that’s part of the reason I ended up here, is because of the work.”
Thomas has brought some old friends along from the Roanoke music scene. Bassist Cameron McLaughlin moved down five years ago, and drummer Carlos Aranguren joined them a year later, on McLaughlin’s suggestion.
Since then, Thomas has been generous with his gear and his expertise, Aranguren said.
“He’s definitely been, as you’ve seen him with many other people, very supportive and very encouraging about moving forward or achieving a goal,” said Aranguren, who has had plenty of work in sound and camera work since he moved there.
“I’ll never forget … he told me that people disregard audio in film, but audio mixers are generally the ones who are making most of the money on set, and you are a person who [doesn’t] like to leave quote-unquote a dollar sitting on the table. … Once I got here and he saw I wanted to take the next step, he never hesitated to recommend me or Cameron for any job.”
As a freelancer, Thomas had as much work as he wanted, and when he could, he would return to Roanoke, where his children were growing up. In 2018, he took a full-time job at Scripps.
“That schedule was kind of relentless, and I had some young boys turning into young men that really required my attention,” Thomas said.
His job was “preditor,” a combination of producer and editor, and he worked on such HGTV and DIY network shows as “Dream Home” and “Urban Oasis.”
“Coming from a space of doing true crime into lifestyle content, that’s just sort of a breath of fresh air, because those real stories of crime sort of weigh on your head and your heart, and I didn’t realize it,” Thomas said. “I was grateful for the opportunity. There was something different about doing light and airy, look at how these cabinets are built, you know. There was something very refreshing about doing that.”
But media buyouts being media buyouts, that Scripps change was sure to have an effect.
“I got laid off within months,” he said.
Restart in the same spot
Thomas wasn’t worried about himself, because he still could get all sorts of work. He was more concerned about many other long-term employees there who lost their jobs.
Then, almost as soon as he got his layoff notice, he received an offer for a new job — from another Discovery-owned company. HGTV wanted him as digital producer, and he would wind up doing digital content for another Discovery company, the Travel Channel.
“It was probably in my opinion the best career move, because it set me up for where I am today, roughly a year and a half later,” he said. “I started working on content that was meant to be digital [only], but they liked it so much that they put it on those shows. My contemporaries and peers started seeing me as a capable, competent executive producer and including me in these larger discussions, which led to the ‘Brady Bunch’ opportunity.”
His work on “A Very Brady Renovation” was supposed to be shooting behind-the-scenes material, gathering outtakes. Soon, his footage with the cast wound up in the show itself, and led to spinoffs “Behind the Build” and “Just Ask Brady.”
“Now that show and all of us who worked on it are now nominated for an Emmy” for outstanding structured reality program, he said. “I was supposed to be on the periphery. But I credit the way that I learned to work and the team that I worked with. It graduated into something much larger.
“The nomination is award enough in itself with this larger team. I want to really stress the team, because no one person does it in this type of business.”
Among the many Discovery networks is DIY, which produced the Roanoke-based “Salvage Dawgs.” Thomas, by the way, did sound on seven “Dawgs” episodes in 2014 and 2015.
Soon, DIY will become the Magnolia Network.
Holding pattern
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down television production worldwide, and held up the Magnolia launch till next year. Thomas said that a contemporary of his, who knew his work, had joined the Magnolia Network team late last year. She wanted him to join the team, and he began his new job in early 2020.
“Our world of work is completely different,” Thomas said of life in the pandemic. “If the world was what we called normal, my travel schedule would still be fairly heavy. I’d be on the road, supervising ... I’d represent the network and go visit sets.
“None of that exists right now.”
Instead, he’s sitting at his dining room table in Knoxville, watching productions as they’re being shot. The budget managing and pitch meetings are happening there, too. He takes the pitches via webcam.
“What is different about pitching is, when you meet a person, you look them in the eye ... Are they just schmoozing or do they really have something of substance that they’re trying to pitch, or are they just angling to try to get in? That’s the hard part to assess at a distance.”
He has no qualms about his new bosses.
“I can say this from a personal level. There are TV people, and there are people people. Chip and Joanna Gaines are people people,” he said. “They are the type of people that you want to be around, that what you see is what you get.
“You hear people say that [about themselves] all the time … and nine times out of 10, what you see is not what you get with them. With Chip and Joanna Gaines, they are the most loving, caring, honorable pair of people — great, remarkable people to work with and work for in the development of creative content. I’m so grateful to be on this team.”
That’s not unlike what Brown, one of Thomas’ Roanoke mentors, said about him.
“I know him on a business level and a musician level,” Brown said. “He is … one of the most honorable people I think I’ve ever met. And that’s so unique in this business. Musicians are interesting characters, and occasionally you’ve got to look behind you. But Keith is straight up. What you see is what you get.”
Watching Magnolia
Audiences will see some unique approaches to lifestyle content, and a diversity of cultures, from this network, Thomas said.
“Even though we’re talking about home and garden stuff, it’s different from HGTV,” he said. “We’re going to be talking about food stuff, but it’s different from Food Network.
“Even though they are our sister networks and we’re telling stories in the same lifestyle space, you’re going to get human stories where people matter, and it’s going to be content that really hits you in the gut. It’s going to be content that may smack you over the head, like, I never knew, I never expected to see that. And it’s gonna be content that hopefully will inspire people to do more, to do better, to have greater.”
