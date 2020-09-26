Keys to success: One-time Roanoke musician grows in TV and film production world

“None of that exists right now.”

Instead, he’s sitting at his dining room table in Knoxville, watching productions as they’re being shot. The budget managing and pitch meetings are happening there, too. He takes the pitches via webcam.

“What is different about pitching is, when you meet a person, you look them in the eye ... Are they just schmoozing or do they really have something of substance that they’re trying to pitch, or are they just angling to try to get in? That’s the hard part to assess at a distance.”

He has no qualms about his new bosses.

“I can say this from a personal level. There are TV people, and there are people people. Chip and Joanna Gaines are people people,” he said. “They are the type of people that you want to be around, that what you see is what you get.

“You hear people say that [about themselves] all the time … and nine times out of 10, what you see is not what you get with them. With Chip and Joanna Gaines, they are the most loving, caring, honorable pair of people — great, remarkable people to work with and work for in the development of creative content. I’m so grateful to be on this team.”

That’s not unlike what Brown, one of Thomas’ Roanoke mentors, said about him.