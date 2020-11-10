Kids, it's time to enter the 2020 Roanoke Times Wrapping Paper Design Contest

We’re spreading Christmas cheer a little early this year!
Our 14th annual wrapping paper design contest has officially opened for submissions.
For more than a decade, we’ve invited children ages 12 and younger to send us an original design with a winter holiday theme. We then choose a winner from two different age groups, and their designs are turned into a sheet of newsprint “wrapping paper” that readers can use to wrap their presents.
So, kids, pick up your crayons, markers and colored pencils and show us what the holidays mean to you. In what has been a tumultuous 2020, we could all use an artful reminder!
How to draw
Submit your original design on an 8½-by-11-inch piece of unlined paper, with the child’s name, age, address and telephone number on the back. Keep in mind that the winning drawings will be reproduced in repeating patterns.
Who can enter
The contest is open to children ages 12 and younger. Only one entry per child, please. We’ll choose winners in two categories: ages 7 and younger; and ages 8 to 12.
How to submit
Mail the designs to Roanoke Times Wrapping Paper Contest, c/o Suzanne Miller, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke, VA 24011.
We prefer having the original designs, which reproduce better. Please do not scan and email entries. Don’t trace or copy other people’s artwork.
Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4. We’ll publish the winners in the Sunday, Dec. 13, Extra section.
Because of the volume of submissions, entries cannot be returned, so remember to make your own copy before mailing the picture.
Happy drawing!
