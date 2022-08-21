Lifelong Learning Institute registration opens Sept. 7

The Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech is a member-driven volunteer organization that draws on the wealth of academic and community resources in the New River Valley and beyond to provide intellectual, cultural and social experiences for curious adults 50 and older.

LLI will offer 27 courses for Fall 2022: six online, 20 in-person, and one in both formats. Course titles and formats can be found on the website. Five field trips around the NRV are on the schedule, each for a small fee. Free special events are a great member benefit. Four Zoom webinars and three in-person programs are on the schedule. You may sign up for as many of these events as you plan to attend.

Fall course registration begins Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 10 am. Classes begin the week of Sept. 19. Many fill up quickly so early registration is encouraged.

For those interested, there will be a Fall Program Preview on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The Zoom webinar link will be posted on the LLI website. Registration is not required for this session.

For more information, go to https://www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/ , call 540-231-5182, or email lifelonglearning@vt.edu.

- Submitted by Diane Akers