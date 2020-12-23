 Skip to main content
Lights, luminarias and more: Check out this week's holiday activities (Dec. 24-30)
Lights, luminarias and more: Check out this week's holiday activities (Dec. 24-30)

Thursday

Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminarias

Celebrate the arrival of Christmas while commemorating the love of those who supplied the town of Buchanan with jugs of drinking water following the flood of 1985. Drive along Main Street to see hundreds of luminarias on display.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: Main Street, Buchanan

Cost: Free

Contact: 254-1212

Candlelight Across the Valleys

Members of United Methodist churches throughout the region will light candles and sing “Silent Night” outside their homes. All neighbors are invited to participate.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Virtual event via United Methodists

Cost: Free

Contact: RoanokeDistrict@vaumc.org

Christmas Eve Drive-In Worship Service

Bring donations of nonperishable food for Micah’s Backpack. Luminarias and glow sticks will light up the night.

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Where: St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg

Contact: 951-1003

Friday and Saturday

Virtual RSO Christmas Concerto

Tune into Blue Ridge PBS for a one-hour concert featuring Maestro David Stewart Wiley, violinist Akemi Takayama and the RSO Virtuosi.

When: Friday, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Televised via Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

Cost: Free

Contact: rso.com

SVB Presents “The Nutcracker”

A recorded performance will be made available via Blue Ridge PBS streaming Dec. 24-25. For more information, visit wbra.org.

When: Available for streaming Friday and Saturday

Where: Online via Southwest Virginia Ballet

Cost: Free

Contact: 387-3978

Ongoing events

HoliPop Up Shop

A virtual pop-up shopping event featuring Roanoke-area retailers.

When: Runs daily through Dec. 25, 9 p.m.

Where: Virtual event via The Roanoke Times

Cost: Free

Contact: kayla.watkins@roanoke.com

Buchanan Drive-Thru Festival of Lights

Thousands of lights adorn trees and buildings on the grounds of the Buchanan Town Park. Visitors can walk the path Mondays through Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. or drive through on Fridays and Saturdays 5 to 9 p.m. or Sundays 5 to 8 p.m.

When: Nightly through Dec. 27

Where: Buchanan Town Park, 485 Lowe St., Buchanan

Cost: Free; donations accepted

Contact: 254-1212

2020 Bank of Fincastle Tinsel Trail

The festive trail features Christmas trees decorated by community businesses and organizations.

When: Nightly through Dec. 28

Where: Courthouse area, West Main Street, Fincastle

Cost: Free

Contact: jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair

The virtual artist market can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.

When: Available through Dec. 31

Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech

Cost: Free

Contact: 961-9622

DAK Lights at Randolph Park

Experience over 20,000 twinkling lights set to 30 minutes of Christmas and holiday music. Tune your radio to 103.9FM to watch the show.

When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31

Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin

Cost: Free

Contact: daklights.com

5th Annual Festival of Trees at Natural Bridge State Park

The visitor center will be decked out in holiday decorations. Bring a donated item for Rockbridge County children in need (such as socks, gloves, hats or scarves) and place it under your favorite tree.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge

Cost: Free

Contact: 291-1330

Virtual Fashions for Evergreens (Roanoke)

Tour this year’s trees through an online gallery and vote monetarily for your favorite before New Year’s Day.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Virtual event via United Way of Roanoke Valley

Cost: Free; donations encouraged

Contact: uwrv.org/pickatree

Festival of Lights at Hermitage Roanoke

All are invited to drive through thousands of twinkling lights decorating the campus of this senior living community.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Hermitage Roanoke, 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 767-6800

Land of Lights

Tune your car radio to 107.7 and drive the half-mile paved loop decorated with holiday lights.

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount

Cost: Free

Contact: 483-9293

Fashions for Evergreens at Inn at Virginia Tech

Visitors can vote for their favorite out of creatively designed trees in the inn’s Latham Foyer. Visit innatvirginiatech.com for more information.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-8000

Buchanan Festival of Trees

Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School are displayed on holiday trees in the library’s front windows on Main Street.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan

Cost: Free

Contact: 254-1212

Illuminights

Travel down a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other seasonal activities include roasting marshmallows, shopping for artisan crafts and family activities on select nights. Illuminights is closed Dec. 24-25. Advance tickets required. For more information, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.

When: Nightly through Jan. 2, 2021

Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: 427-1800

Gazebo Holiday Lights

Stroll through the park’s gazebo along the lake’s edge.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 3, 2021

Where: Claytor Lake State Park, 6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin

Cost: $7 parking

Contact: claytorlakespa.org

Lighting Up Downtown Roanoke

Stroll through downtown to see new lighting designs and elements, including 50 stars on the farmers market stalls.

When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021

Where: Market Street and Elmwood Park, Downtown Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-2028

