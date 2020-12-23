Lights, luminarias and more: Check out this week's holiday activities (Dec. 24-30)

Thursday
Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminarias
Celebrate the arrival of Christmas while commemorating the love of those who supplied the town of Buchanan with jugs of drinking water following the flood of 1985. Drive along Main Street to see hundreds of luminarias on display.
When: 8 p.m. to midnight
Where: Main Street, Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 254-1212
Candlelight Across the Valleys
Members of United Methodist churches throughout the region will light candles and sing “Silent Night” outside their homes. All neighbors are invited to participate.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Virtual event via United Methodists
Cost: Free
Contact: RoanokeDistrict@vaumc.org
Christmas Eve Drive-In Worship Service
Bring donations of nonperishable food for Micah’s Backpack. Luminarias and glow sticks will light up the night.
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg
Contact: 951-1003
Friday and Saturday
Virtual RSO Christmas Concerto
Tune into Blue Ridge PBS for a one-hour concert featuring Maestro David Stewart Wiley, violinist Akemi Takayama and the RSO Virtuosi.
When: Friday, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Televised via Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Cost: Free
Contact: rso.com
SVB Presents “The Nutcracker”
A recorded performance will be made available via Blue Ridge PBS streaming Dec. 24-25. For more information, visit wbra.org.
When: Available for streaming Friday and Saturday
Where: Online via Southwest Virginia Ballet
Cost: Free
Contact: 387-3978
Ongoing events
HoliPop Up Shop
A virtual pop-up shopping event featuring Roanoke-area retailers.
When: Runs daily through Dec. 25, 9 p.m.
Where: Virtual event via The Roanoke Times
Cost: Free
Contact: kayla.watkins@roanoke.com
Buchanan Drive-Thru Festival of Lights
Thousands of lights adorn trees and buildings on the grounds of the Buchanan Town Park. Visitors can walk the path Mondays through Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. or drive through on Fridays and Saturdays 5 to 9 p.m. or Sundays 5 to 8 p.m.
When: Nightly through Dec. 27
Where: Buchanan Town Park, 485 Lowe St., Buchanan
Cost: Free; donations accepted
Contact: 254-1212
2020 Bank of Fincastle Tinsel Trail
The festive trail features Christmas trees decorated by community businesses and organizations.
When: Nightly through Dec. 28
Where: Courthouse area, West Main Street, Fincastle
Cost: Free
Contact: jennifer@botetourtchamber.com
Virtual 51st Annual Y Craft Fair
The virtual artist market can be accessed at eventeny.com/events/ymca-at-vt-virtual-craft-fair-706.
When: Available through Dec. 31
Where: Online via YMCA at Virginia Tech
Cost: Free
Contact: 961-9622
DAK Lights at Randolph Park
Experience over 20,000 twinkling lights set to 30 minutes of Christmas and holiday music. Tune your radio to 103.9FM to watch the show.
When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31
Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin
Cost: Free
Contact: daklights.com
5th Annual Festival of Trees at Natural Bridge State Park
The visitor center will be decked out in holiday decorations. Bring a donated item for Rockbridge County children in need (such as socks, gloves, hats or scarves) and place it under your favorite tree.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge
Cost: Free
Contact: 291-1330
Virtual Fashions for Evergreens (Roanoke)
Tour this year’s trees through an online gallery and vote monetarily for your favorite before New Year’s Day.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Virtual event via United Way of Roanoke Valley
Cost: Free; donations encouraged
Contact: uwrv.org/pickatree
Festival of Lights at Hermitage Roanoke
All are invited to drive through thousands of twinkling lights decorating the campus of this senior living community.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Hermitage Roanoke, 1009 Old Country Club Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 767-6800
Land of Lights
Tune your car radio to 107.7 and drive the half-mile paved loop decorated with holiday lights.
When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount
Cost: Free
Contact: 483-9293
Fashions for Evergreens at Inn at Virginia Tech
Visitors can vote for their favorite out of creatively designed trees in the inn’s Latham Foyer. Visit innatvirginiatech.com for more information.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-8000
Buchanan Festival of Trees
Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School are displayed on holiday trees in the library’s front windows on Main Street.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 254-1212
Illuminights
Travel down a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other seasonal activities include roasting marshmallows, shopping for artisan crafts and family activities on select nights. Illuminights is closed Dec. 24-25. Advance tickets required. For more information, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.
When: Nightly through Jan. 2, 2021
Where: Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway Road, Roanoke
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: 427-1800
Gazebo Holiday Lights
Stroll through the park’s gazebo along the lake’s edge.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 3, 2021
Where: Claytor Lake State Park, 6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin
Cost: $7 parking
Contact: claytorlakespa.org
Lighting Up Downtown Roanoke
Stroll through downtown to see new lighting designs and elements, including 50 stars on the farmers market stalls.
When: Daily through Jan. 1, 2021
Where: Market Street and Elmwood Park, Downtown Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-2028