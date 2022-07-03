Local artists feature Peak Creek in new exhibit at Fine Arts Center

For many, Peak Creek is a ubiquitous part of the Pulaski County landscape that may or may not draw attention. For artists L.S. King and Ken Smith, Peak Creek is a source of inspiration and beauty, and one that is the focus of their new exhibit “Peak Creek: Two Views” at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. The exhibit opened in June and continues through Aug. 6.

The artists have spent the past several years exploring Peak Creek, including searching for its elusive beginning; walking, running or sitting along its shores; and visiting its end at Claytor Lake. These visits are the inspiration for their prints and paintings.

L.S. King is an award-winning print maker with an M.F.A. from Radford University. She uses a process called carborundum printing to create ethereal, limited-edition black-and-white prints that began as photos of the creek and the wildlife and vegetation in and around it.

Ken Smith, professor of graphic design at Radford University, uses his formidable painting talents to generate landscape paintings that play with light, color and texture from the duo’s muse.

All proceeds generated from the purchase of any items in the exhibit are graciously being donated by the artists back to the Fine Arts Center to contribute to our flooring fundraiser.

The exhibit will also include informational and educational materials provided by the Friends of Peak Creek, a nonprofit composed of local volunteers who foster environmental awareness, provide educational opportunities, and develop sustainably responsible recreational and economic opportunities for community members, intended to help improve the creek’s ecological habitat.

In addition, a section of the gallery will be dedicated to art work about or inspired by Peak Creek created by visitors to the center. Artists of all ages are encouraged to bring in their own Peak Creek-inspired art, such as drawings, paintings, photographs or other media. (Some art supplies will be available at the center.)

You can find more information about the artists online at lskingphotography.com and kensmithfineart.com. You can learn about or contact the Friends of Peak Creek at friendsofpeakcreek.org.

The Fine Arts Center is located at 21 W. Main St. in historic downtown Pulaski. It is supported, in part, by funding from the Town of Pulaski, Pulaski County, the C.E. Richardson Benevolent Foundation, the Randolph Foundation and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, as well as through memberships and donations. For more information, and to view other events or to sign up for a class, please visit FACNRV.org.

- Submitted by Becky Lattuca