Local Relay for Life steps out on June 10

Relay For Life Montgomery County’s big relay event will be held on Friday, June 10, from 6 p.m. to midnight at Christiansburg Middle School.

The theme this year is "Lights, Camera, Relay for a Cure." During the event, those who have lost their battle to cancer will be honored, and cancer survivors and caregivers will be celebrated. Some of the great things planned for this event include live music provided by Surrender Dorothy, children’s activities, food provided by our local restaurants, games, as well as craft and specialty vendors. Donations raised will be used to provide patient support, funding for research, free or reduced lodging, access to lifesaving screenings and much more.

“We have a great evening of activities planned," said Donna Christian, the event lead for Montgomery County Relay. "We are especially excited about our survivor recognition, which will be part of our opening ceremonies beginning at 6 p.m. The survivors will be asked to ring a bell which signifies an important milestone and celebratory moment in their cancer journeys. The bell is a symbol of hope; the survivors are ringing it to signify the end of their journey with chemo, or other types of life-saving medicines.

"When I look into the eyes of the survivors as they ring the bell, I am overcome with feelings of love, strength, hope, courage and joy," Christian continued. "It reminds me that we are making a difference in the fight against cancer."

“Those affected by cancer benefit from the connections created through our relay teams and at our event," stated Relay For Life Team Leader Linda Howell. "The stories shared at Relay serve as powerful sources of support, healing, love and strength. We relay not only for our loved ones but also for the community as a whole. I continue to Relay, in hope that I will never lose another family member or friend to this horrific disease."

The event will be filled with luminaria bags personalized with the names of cancer survivors and the names of those who have lost their battle. Personalized bags, lanterns and stepping stones to honor loved ones can be purchased through a local Relay team or can be purchased the night of the event.

All are welcome to take part in Relay for Life. Come join us on Friday, June 10, and find out why everyone is so passionate about Relay! For more information, call the local American Cancer Society representative at 276-608-1859, visit our Relay For Life Montgomery County Facebook site, or visit www.relayforlife.org/montgomeryva.

- Submitted by Linda Howell