Long awaited ‘Mosaic for Earth’ to be performed April 3

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting down artistic performances of every kind, one new work is finally poised to take the stage.

The world premiere of “Mosaic for Earth,” composed and conducted by Dr. Dwight Bigler, will be presented at the Moss Arts Center on Sunday, April 3, at 7 p.m.

Bigler, who is both director of choral activities at Virginia Tech and music director of the Blacksburg Master Chorale, had taken time off to devote to this original work of music and art until COVID forced him to hit pause.

Members of Master Chorale used special singing masks and social distancing practices to begin rehearsing as soon as it seemed reasonable to try. In-person rehearsals closed again for the Omicron surge, but group practices resumed about four weeks ago, according to press materials.

Some 250 musicians will fill the stage of the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, including the Blacksburg Master Chorale, the Blacksburg Children’s Chorale, the Virginia Tech Choirs and the Virginia Tech Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as several special guest soloists. Along with the music will be visual arts projections designed by Virginia Tech’s David Franusich, and beautiful illuminations by Barbara Wolff.

Major sponsors include: College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences; College of Science; Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology; Department of English; BioBuild Interdisciplinary Graduate Education Program; Moss Arts Center; College of Architecture and Urban Studies; and Pamplin College of Business.

In his program notes for the upcoming performance, composer and conductor Bigler said he learned to love nature while taking camping trips with his family in Idaho. Now living amid the beauty of the Appalachian Mountains, he also became aware of mankind’s “ruthless” use of natural resources here, with “great cost to biodiversity.”

“’Mosaic for Earth’ is my contribution to the community and conversation” about caring for the environment, Bigler stated in the notes. His composition attempts to use the “power of music and visual arts” plus words of inspiration he gathered from leading environmental authors to motivate people “to be better neighbors to all life on Earth.”

- The Roanoke Times