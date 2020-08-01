Longtime band instrument repairmen say so long to the job

“It is phenomenal,” Reaser said of their skill sets. “If there’s something that can’t get done, and there’s not a tool available that does that, they’ll make one. Watching them work, slowly, with precision, amazes me.”

The two say that they have been as close to each other over the years as they have to their spouses. “Except for sleepy time,” Fisher said.

All of that will change at the end of the month. Soon, they’ll look to grandchildren, camping and hobbies to fill the days. But they’ll never forget the customers who were key to building their business.

“We just want our customers to know how thankful we are,” Schwizer said. “We’ll miss them, and we’re not leaving them high and dry. There’s a good guy who’s taking over, and we feel confident he’ll treat them right.”

That man is Matthew Yates, 43, owner of Lynchburg-based Hill City Music.