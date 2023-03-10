The Blacksburg Junior Women's Club invites you to attend our 2023 March of Ales Mardi Gras Celebration on Saturday, March 25, at the German Club Manor in Blacksburg. The event begins at 7 p.m. and concludes at midnight.

Tickets for this 21-and-older event can be purchased online at http://www.blacksburgjuniors.org/march-of-ales. Tickets will be available at the door if the event is not sold out in advance. The price is $50 per person and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, 12 tastings and a souvenir pint glass. Please see the website for complete ticket rules.

The 2023 March of Ales will feature unique beers for tasting, along with wine and a signature cocktail. Coffee, water, lemonade, hors d’oeuvres and desserts will also be available. Guests will enjoy entertainment by a DJ, dancing, and a live and silent auction. The auctions feature an extraordinary variety of items donated by local businesses and individuals. At the end of the evening, discounted Uber service will be available to guests.

All money raised at March of Ales is used to fund service projects and donations throughout the year. The funds have benefitted groups and causes such as Special Olympics, Salvation Army, Ronald McDonald House, Montgomery County Christmas Store and many others.

The Blacksburg Junior Woman's Club is a nonprofit organization of service-oriented women making a difference in our community through volunteering, fundraising and donations while building and enjoying lasting friendships. BJWC assists local organizations and families through monetary grants, in-kind donations, volunteering time, and more. The organization seeks to identify the needs in our area and to strive to meet those needs, specifically those involving women and children.

This year's March of Ales will be the first one held in person since 2019! For more information, visit http://www.blacksburgjuniors.org/march-of-ales or https://www.facebook.com/BlacksburgJuniorWomensClub/, or email blacksburgjuniorwomensclub@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Kara Espinoza