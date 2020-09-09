Martin's Downtown to resume live music this month

After 150 canceled live performances and many quieter-than-usual nights, Martin's Downtown is ready to put on some shows.

With help from the Roanoke Arts Commission CARES Restaurant Performance Grant, the venue has scheduled a trial run of four shows this month, Martin's CEO Jason Martin wrote in an e-mail today.

Jared Stout Band kicks it off on Sept. 18. Empty Bottles (Sept. 19) is next, followed by Sol Roots with Jake Dempsey and George Penn on Sept. 25 and Half Moon on Sept. 26. Martin said he used his portion of the city's COVID-19 relief grant money to pay the bands.

All the shows will start at 10 p.m. and are $5. The cover charge will cover sound production and extra security, Martin wrote in a follow-up email exchange.

Capacity will be 75, and admission is first come, first served. Table reservations and pre-sold tickets will not be available.

"Live bands and music lovers have been a huge part of Martin's identity since our beginnings in 2005," Martin wrote. "However, since March of 2020, it's been very quiet. Over 150 shows have been canceled and we've dearly missed the artists and music lovers that have filled our venue so consistently over the years."