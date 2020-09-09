 Skip to main content
Martin's Downtown to resume live music this month
Martin's Downtown to resume live music this month

Jared Stout

Jared Stout will lead his band into Martin's Downtown for the venue's first indoor live performance since March.

 Courtesy Bowling Creative Media

After 150 canceled live performances and many quieter-than-usual nights, Martin's Downtown is ready to put on some shows.

With help from the Roanoke Arts Commission CARES Restaurant Performance Grant, the venue has scheduled a trial run of four shows this month, Martin's CEO Jason Martin wrote in an e-mail today.

Jared Stout Band kicks it off on Sept. 18. Empty Bottles (Sept. 19) is next, followed by Sol Roots with Jake Dempsey and George Penn on Sept. 25 and Half Moon on Sept. 26. Martin said he used his portion of the city's COVID-19 relief grant money to pay the bands.

All the shows will start at 10 p.m. and are $5. The cover charge will cover sound production and extra security, Martin wrote in a follow-up email exchange.

Capacity will be 75, and admission is first come, first served. Table reservations and pre-sold tickets will not be available.

"Live bands and music lovers have been a huge part of Martin's identity since our beginnings in 2005," Martin wrote. "However, since March of 2020, it's been very quiet. Over 150 shows have been canceled and we've dearly missed the artists and music lovers that have filled our venue so consistently over the years."

With this run of shows come COVID-19 guidelines to keep patrons, staff and performers safe, per the venue:

> All patrons will be required to wear a mask when entering the venue and moving throughout the restaurant and bar.

> All tables will be spaced at safe distance and patrons will need to stay at their tables and be respectful of their distance and proximity to others at all times.

> There will not be a dance floor or standing room area in front of the stage available.

> If you are experiencing any Covid related symptoms such as fever, persistent cough or shortness of breath, you are not permitted to enter.

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

