Maskne: COVID's unforeseen skin side effect

Skin irritation from wearing a face covering is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s something that medical professionals wearing masks have been dealing with for a long time and is only now becoming familiar to the public.

The word “maskne,” said Carilion dermatologist Dr. Padma Chitnavis, is a combination of the words “mask” and “acne.” It refers to increased acne flare-ups due to consistent mask wearing.

“Whenever you have friction against your skin,” Chitnavis said, you are more susceptible to breakouts.

He said acne is a combination of many factors, including bacteria on the skin and sweat, both of which can be increased by wearing a mask. Tighter masks, like those worn by people in medical professions, are even more likely to aggravate the skin.

Dr. Craig Garofola of River Ridge Dermatology in Roanoke said he has definitely seen more cases of maskne lately, even among patients who had well-controlled acne or no history of acne at all.

“Anytime you have something like a mask that occludes the skin, that creates the perfect environment [for acne],” he said.