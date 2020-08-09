Maskne: COVID's unforeseen skin side effect

Skin irritation from wearing a face covering is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s something that medical professionals wearing masks have been dealing with for a long time and is only now becoming familiar to the public.
The word “maskne,” said Carilion dermatologist Dr. Padma Chitnavis, is a combination of the words “mask” and “acne.” It refers to increased acne flare-ups due to consistent mask wearing.
“Whenever you have friction against your skin,” Chitnavis said, you are more susceptible to breakouts.
He said acne is a combination of many factors, including bacteria on the skin and sweat, both of which can be increased by wearing a mask. Tighter masks, like those worn by people in medical professions, are even more likely to aggravate the skin.
Dr. Craig Garofola of River Ridge Dermatology in Roanoke said he has definitely seen more cases of maskne lately, even among patients who had well-controlled acne or no history of acne at all.
“Anytime you have something like a mask that occludes the skin, that creates the perfect environment [for acne],” he said.
Garofola said he has seen cases similar to maskne in the past among patients who regularly wear hats, helmets or tight headbands, which also occlude the skin and clog pores. But now it’s much more common, he said.
Masks can also contribute to other skin issues, Chitnavis said. Rosacea, a skin condition that causes redness, and eczema, patches of inflamed or rough skin, can also flare up by wearing a mask more often.
But ditching the mask is not an option.
“The most important thing is that we continue to wear masks to protect not only ourselves but the vulnerable members of our community,” Chitnavis said.
There are ways to prevent or minimize maskne, while still remaining cautious of COVID-19 risks and the health of others.
Chitnavis emphasized the importance of a skin care routine that involves face washing twice a day.
“If you want to buy a benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid face wash, that should help,” he said.
These two products are widely recommended by dermatologists to combat acne. Chitnavis also recommended over-the-counter or prescribed spot treatments, for people who want to address an individual breakout.
Adapalene, a retinoid, used to be prescribed by Carilion dermatologists, Chitnavis said, but now it is available over-the-counter. Retinoids function by preventing dead skin cells from clogging pores, which decreases breakouts.
Garofola also recommended an over-the-counter topical retinoid, Differin Gel, and said that catching maskne early makes it easier to treat. He added that a benzoyl peroxide face wash, even with a topical retinoid, may take a few months to produce results.
Chitnavis said some people have naturally more sensitive skin, and therefore will be more susceptible.
Whatever state your skin is in, take care of it at home and continue to wear a mask in public.
