You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maskne: COVID's unforeseen skin side effect
0 comments

Maskne: COVID's unforeseen skin side effect

Only $5 for 5 months

Skin irritation from wearing a face covering is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s something that medical professionals wearing masks have been dealing with for a long time and is only now becoming familiar to the public.

The word “maskne,” said Carilion dermatologist Dr. Padma Chitnavis, is a combination of the words “mask” and “acne.” It refers to increased acne flare-ups due to consistent mask wearing.

“Whenever you have friction against your skin,” Chitnavis said, you are more susceptible to breakouts.

He said acne is a combination of many factors, including bacteria on the skin and sweat, both of which can be increased by wearing a mask. Tighter masks, like those worn by people in medical professions, are even more likely to aggravate the skin.

Dr. Craig Garofola of River Ridge Dermatology in Roanoke said he has definitely seen more cases of maskne lately, even among patients who had well-controlled acne or no history of acne at all.

“Anytime you have something like a mask that occludes the skin, that creates the perfect environment [for acne],” he said.

Garofola said he has seen cases similar to maskne in the past among patients who regularly wear hats, helmets or tight headbands, which also occlude the skin and clog pores. But now it’s much more common, he said.

Masks can also contribute to other skin issues, Chitnavis said. Rosacea, a skin condition that causes redness, and eczema, patches of inflamed or rough skin, can also flare up by wearing a mask more often.

But ditching the mask is not an option.

“The most important thing is that we continue to wear masks to protect not only ourselves but the vulnerable members of our community,” Chitnavis said.

There are ways to prevent or minimize maskne, while still remaining cautious of COVID-19 risks and the health of others.

Chitnavis emphasized the importance of a skin care routine that involves face washing twice a day.

“If you want to buy a benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid face wash, that should help,” he said.

These two products are widely recommended by dermatologists to combat acne. Chitnavis also recommended over-the-counter or prescribed spot treatments, for people who want to address an individual breakout.

Adapalene, a retinoid, used to be prescribed by Carilion dermatologists, Chitnavis said, but now it is available over-the-counter. Retinoids function by preventing dead skin cells from clogging pores, which decreases breakouts.

Garofola also recommended an over-the-counter topical retinoid, Differin Gel, and said that catching maskne early makes it easier to treat. He added that a benzoyl peroxide face wash, even with a topical retinoid, may take a few months to produce results.

Chitnavis said some people have naturally more sensitive skin, and therefore will be more susceptible.

Whatever state your skin is in, take care of it at home and continue to wear a mask in public.

Other facial care tips

Use a barrier ointment or bandage to prevent skin chafing. To prevent or relieve skin injuries caused by pressure or friction from masks, a thick layer of zinc oxide can soothe and protect skin. Zinc oxide is a skin protectant often used for diaper rash or severely chapped skin. Use it on the bridge of your nose or behind your ears.You can also try placing a bandage between the skin pressure points and the mask. Ask your doctor or pharmacist about bandages or dressings that provide cooling relief and conform to the skin while still allowing for appropriate mask use.

Ease blisters. If a blister forms, keep it clean and apply antibiotic ointment. Use a bandage to create a protective barrier between the blister and the mask.

Lighten up your moisturizer. "If your skin gets too dry, it gets irritated," said Chicago dermatologist Dr. Jordan Carqueville, "So using a moisturizer after washing your face is necessary to give your skin the moisture that it needs. After cleansing your skin, you want to use moisturizers that are light. Maybe things that contain hyaluronic acid, so serums are nice. Serums are light and thin and they aren't going to occlude the pores."

Give your lips some love. "In the heat of summer, we sometimes forget about our lips," said Yolanda Moran, a top editorial and advertising makeup artist in Chicago. "I've stopped wearing lipstick. But by wearing a mask, your skin and lips are brushing against it all day and can get dry. I would suggest using a light application of a product like Burt's Bees or Bobbi Brown lip balm. Both are nongreasy, but are going to keep your lips soft and prevent dryness. After applying, I blot my lips with a tissue and I'm good to go. At night, you can apply the lip balm again before going to bed."

Wear sunscreen. "A question that keeps coming up is should we still wear sunscreen," said Carqueville. "You still want to use sunscreen, if you're going to be outside, to protect your skin, especially on your forehead and nose. Those are the areas where we see a lot of skin cancer. You might avoid sunscreen in the areas that are covered with the mask, because that can clog your pores under your mask."

Wash your masks regularly. "It's important to wash your masks because they are collecting so much dirt and oil and that's going to make your skin unhealthy," said Carqueville. "I recommend using fragrance-free and dye-free ingredients because facial skin is more sensitive and the mask is on your face all of the time."

— Mayo Clinic News Network

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Made in Italy' & 'Howard'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News