Miles For Music to raise awareness, funds for covid-era arts orgs

Salem Civic Center and Fleet Feet are leading an outdoor exercise event that aims to draw attention to indoor venues while raising money for some Southwest Virginia arts organizations.
Miles For Music is the name of the event — or events — as it seems, according to a news release from the civic center. The virtual event with multiple in-real-life components runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 20 and centers on the ride, walk, run, 5K, 10K, half- or full-marathon experience of participants' choice.
In other words, pick your own literal exercise adventure, with a portion of each entry fee going to one of three non-profits: Roanoke Children's Theatre (also known as Virginia Children's Theatre); Roanoke Valley Children's Choir; or Blue Cow Arts.
Miles for Music is bringing together Salem Civic Center, Berglund Center, Harvester Performance Center, Jefferson Center, Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Parkway Brewing Co., Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, Olde Salem Brewing and The Spot on Kirk as collaborators.
The idea is, despite current, pandemic-related restrictions on live music indoors, it will come back to a full schedule.
"We wanted a unique way to celebrate music in Virginia’s Blue Ridge," Hank Luton, Salem Civic Center's assistant director, said in the release. "We have partnered with indoor music venues throughout the area to spread the word that live music is coming back.
"We live in such a beautiful area, we wanted to encourage people to take advantage of it by participating in the race while supporting music-based non-profits in the region."
Registration opened via salemciviccenter.com/MilesforMusic as this post went live. The deadline is Aug. 12, for those who want a guaranteed shirt size and medal. It's $40 and includes that race Tee; a downloadable racer's bib; a custom medal with a ribbon featuring the music venues; and online tracking of times and standings.
Organizers encourage participants to map out custom routes, create playlists, set goals and keep it all out there socially by using #MilesForMusic.
Packet pick-up happens irl at Salem Civic Center on Aug. 30. Organizers will mail packets to out-of-town racers during the last week of August.
Roanoke Children's Theatre and Roanoke Valley Children's Choir are organizations that people generally know about. Blue Cow Arts is better known through its support of FloydFest, whose organizers launched the non-profit, but Blue Cow also benefits local and international artists, music, crafts and customs.
Key sponsor Fleet Feet is joined by Kroger, Atlantic Union Bank, Run About Sports, First Team Auto and ServPro, according to the news release.
