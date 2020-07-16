Miles For Music to raise awareness, funds for covid-era arts orgs

Salem Civic Center and Fleet Feet are leading an outdoor exercise event that aims to draw attention to indoor venues while raising money for some Southwest Virginia arts organizations.

Miles For Music is the name of the event — or events — as it seems, according to a news release from the civic center. The virtual event with multiple in-real-life components runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 20 and centers on the ride, walk, run, 5K, 10K, half- or full-marathon experience of participants' choice.

In other words, pick your own literal exercise adventure, with a portion of each entry fee going to one of three non-profits: Roanoke Children's Theatre (also known as Virginia Children's Theatre); Roanoke Valley Children's Choir; or Blue Cow Arts.

Miles for Music is bringing together Salem Civic Center, Berglund Center, Harvester Performance Center, Jefferson Center, Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Parkway Brewing Co., Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, Olde Salem Brewing and The Spot on Kirk as collaborators.

The idea is, despite current, pandemic-related restrictions on live music indoors, it will come back to a full schedule.