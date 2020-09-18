 Skip to main content
Mill Mountain Theatre cancels remaining 2020 season shows
Mill Mountain Theatre’s remaining 2020 shows won’t go on.

This news will surprise few, given that all of Broadway has gone dark through at least January and the few Roanoke Valley venues offering live performances are mostly doing so outdoors. Nonetheless, MMT had held out hope until this week that “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” the final show of the season, would take place on the Trinkle Mainstage in Center in the Square.

In a statement released Friday, Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole wrote that the decision was driven by state, federal and theater union health and safety guidelines. Ticket and subscription holders have the option of rolling what they’d paid over toward the 2021 season, donating all or some of the value to MMT or requesting a refund. For more information, contact box office manager James Royalty at 342-5740 or jroyalty @centerinthesquare.com.

Mill Mountain Theatre’s video of “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” originally planned as a touring summer production, can be viewed free through Oct. 9 on Broadway on Demand. For more information, visit millmountain.org/polkadots.

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

