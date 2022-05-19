 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montgomery Museum to hold arts market this weekend

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History will hold the first Arts NRV Market May 20-21. The event will take place at the German Club Manor at 711 Southgate Drive in Blacksburg.

Arts NRV Market is free to the public and will feature more than 30 local artists and artisans, food trucks, a silent auction and more! 

The market will be open on Friday, May 20, from 4 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Friday night a food truck from 800 Degrees Woodfired Pizza will be on-site for your dining pleasure. Saturday's food trucks include Aloha Eddie's Shaved Ice, Scoops Ice Cream and Sam's Hot Dogs. Other food and drink options will be available including chocolate from Coco Mia, bakery items from Bollo's, and beer and wine from Vintage Cellar.

Friday night music will be provided by Harp'n, Sing'n and a fashion show will be presented by Ponnie L. Shawver, owner of Ponnie's Boutique and Gifts in Shawsville. Fashion show tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the door. Ticket price includes a glass of wine and light hors d'oeuvres beginning at 5:30 p.m. The fashion show begins at 6 p.m.

The silent auction will be held both Friday evening and Saturday. Items available include art, pottery, jewelry, gift certificates, and much more! 

For more information about the Montgomery Museum of Art & History, visit montgomerymuseum.org

- Submitted by Casey Jenkins

