Arts & Extras: New Hollywood releases returning to Roanoke's Grandin Theatre

“We need to add employees, we need to add inventory,” Fortier said. “We need to transition from a schedule where we showed one or two movies a week to 16 screenings a day. We’ll transition from using primarily one or two screens to using all four screens.”

During the days the Grandin is closed to the public, the theater will continue its private rental program, Fortier said.

These plans are going forward without a long-hoped-for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant in hand — though it could still come through. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s SVOG program was created to offer federal aid in the form of grants to movie theaters, performing arts venues, museums and other cultural institutions and businesses that had to shut down or drastically reduce operations because of COVID-19.

The SVOG program has been afflicted with glitches and delays — including data errors that classified some applicants as “deceased” — and very few grants have been awarded, despite tremendous pressure from arts organizations and lawmakers to streamline the process.

“I think the last I checked, out of 14,000 applications, they may have looked at somewhere between 500 and 600,” Fortier said. “Right now, it’s just a waiting game.” However, “the thing about grants is, it’s unpredictable revenue.”