Arts & Extras: New Hollywood releases returning to Roanoke's Grandin Theatre

Marvel Comics superheroine Black Widow will dodge bullets and fight bad guys in free fall on the Grandin Theatre’s biggest movie screen come July 9.
Roanoke’s oldest movie theater, and its only art house theater, will start showing new Hollywood releases again on that date, said Ian Fortier, executive director of the Grandin Theatre Foundation.
“It means the world to us to be able to transition back to a first-run new release programming model,” he said.
The other films filling the Grandin’s four screens on July 9 include “My Octopus Teacher,” the 2021 Oscar winner for Best Documentary; “The Father,” which won the 2021 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and features Anthony Hopkins’ Best Actor-winning performance; and “In the Heights,” the cinematic adaptation of the Tony Award-winning 2007 musical from “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Throughout the months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grandin dealt with cleaning requirements and restrictions on audience sizes by holding once-a-week screenings of familiar titles from the past and launching a private rental program that let customers rent its empty theaters, lobby and art gallery for screenings and events.
When the first-run movies return, the Grandin will be projecting movies Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, forgoing 9 p.m. showings. Even so, this requires the nonprofit theater to ramp up expenses and hours.
“We need to add employees, we need to add inventory,” Fortier said. “We need to transition from a schedule where we showed one or two movies a week to 16 screenings a day. We’ll transition from using primarily one or two screens to using all four screens.”
During the days the Grandin is closed to the public, the theater will continue its private rental program, Fortier said.
These plans are going forward without a long-hoped-for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant in hand — though it could still come through. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s SVOG program was created to offer federal aid in the form of grants to movie theaters, performing arts venues, museums and other cultural institutions and businesses that had to shut down or drastically reduce operations because of COVID-19.
The SVOG program has been afflicted with glitches and delays — including data errors that classified some applicants as “deceased” — and very few grants have been awarded, despite tremendous pressure from arts organizations and lawmakers to streamline the process.
“I think the last I checked, out of 14,000 applications, they may have looked at somewhere between 500 and 600,” Fortier said. “Right now, it’s just a waiting game.” However, “the thing about grants is, it’s unpredictable revenue.”
The Grandin based the decision to return to first-run movies on patron confidence, the rise of vaccinations and Hollywood’s return to producing content on a predictable schedule.
“We want to make sure that we are continuing our safety first protocol, but also that we have the ability to provide our patrons in our community content that they want to see on the big screen,” Fortier said.
The Grandin is in the process of upgrading its main theater. Funded by the nonprofit’s “Heart of the Main” campaign, the upgrades to the sound, lighting and, eventually, the stage will allow the theater to host a wider variety of entertainment, community and business events. The goal is to finish in time for the Grandin’s 90th anniversary in 2022.
“I don’t ever want to stop being a movie theater, but if we have the ability to fill in some of our dark hours and quieter days with diversified programming that serves the community, we’re looking to do that, because that leads to our sustainability over time,” Fortier said.
Advance tickets to the July 9 first-run movies go on sale Friday. For more information, visit www.grandintheatre.com.