Arts & Extras: Roanoke-born filmmaker returns home for Grandin premiere of 'Mama's Hands'

April Drummond, who writes, directs and acts under the professional name April Marcell, had already won fiction writing and filmmaking honors when she earned her degree in theater from Hollins University in 2011.
Yet that year of triumph also held painful plot twists. Drummond’s house in northwest Roanoke burned down that fall, and her gospel musical scheduled to premiere that winter at the Roanoke Civic Center, “God’s Eye,” was canceled after a series of misfortunes.
A single mother with seven children, Drummond left Roanoke and moved to the Hampton Roads region. There, “a lot of doors were open, and I was able to thrive in filmmaking as well as work with a community of filmmakers,” she wrote.
She’s returning to her home city for the premiere of her new movie, “Mama’s Hands,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Grandin Theatre. She describes “Mama’s Hands” as the story a woman searching for her mentally ill mother, hoping for the opportunity to forgive her for years of abuse.
“Forgiveness is powerful … especially for the one who is forgiving,” Drummond wrote. Her faith-based film, which she produced, wrote and directed, “sheds light on child abuse and my desire to spread one more vessel of awareness in hopes of preventing it a little more.”
A memory from childhood about a little girl her own age inspired the movie, Drummond wrote. Sundays, when the girl walked with her mother to the drugstore, her mother, who was loud and drunk, “would embarrass and yell at her. The little girl would walk behind her as far back as her mother would allow, but I remember the sadness in her face. No one helped that little girl.”
The 53-year-old described returning to Roanoke to debut “Mama’s Hands” as “epic.”
Drummond, a 1985 William Fleming High School graduate, saw her life take a wild turn in 2006 when she heard a radio ad for a contest seeking short stories based on the life of Oscar Micheaux, a pioneering Black filmmaker who maintained an office in Roanoke in the 1920s.
She won the contest and made contacts that led to her enrollment at Hollins. However, her own efforts to follow in Micheaux’s footsteps met with resistance in Roanoke, she wrote.
“During that time it [filmmaking] wasn’t a big thing there,” she wrote. During a shoot for her short film “When Life Knocks You Down,” she “was stopped by police because one of the actors really looked abused and we had to wipe the makeup off to prove it.” Locations she hoped to make use of in her films would turn down her requests. “There were many obstacles.”
In Hampton Roads, she’s made much more progress pursuing a career producing and directing movies. She has plans to launch a web platform in the summer called Bitty TV, “where my films as well as other independent filmmakers’ films can be rented or sold so we can make a profit off of our own hard work.”
She said she’s delighted to launch “Mama’s Hands” at the Grandin, where the Roanoke screening took place about 10 years for her film “Black Cathy,” which was an official selection of the 2010 San Diego Black Film Festival.
Grandin Theatre Foundation Executive Director Ian Fortier wrote in an email that about 70 of the event’s 90 tickets have already sold. The Grandin has restricted the number of available seats in its main theater to comply with state restrictions on gatherings.
Drummond and several cast members will attend the “Mama’s Hands” screening and take part in a Q&A session afterward.
“Coming home to showcase my hard work and be received is huge for me,” she wrote. “It becomes part of my narrative. I’m excited and nervous at the same time!”