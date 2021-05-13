Arts & Extras: Roanoke-born filmmaker returns home for Grandin premiere of 'Mama's Hands'

April Drummond, who writes, directs and acts under the professional name April Marcell, had already won fiction writing and filmmaking honors when she earned her degree in theater from Hollins University in 2011.

Yet that year of triumph also held painful plot twists. Drummond’s house in northwest Roanoke burned down that fall, and her gospel musical scheduled to premiere that winter at the Roanoke Civic Center, “God’s Eye,” was canceled after a series of misfortunes.

A single mother with seven children, Drummond left Roanoke and moved to the Hampton Roads region. There, “a lot of doors were open, and I was able to thrive in filmmaking as well as work with a community of filmmakers,” she wrote.

She’s returning to her home city for the premiere of her new movie, “Mama’s Hands,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Grandin Theatre. She describes “Mama’s Hands” as the story a woman searching for her mentally ill mother, hoping for the opportunity to forgive her for years of abuse.

“Forgiveness is powerful … especially for the one who is forgiving,” Drummond wrote. Her faith-based film, which she produced, wrote and directed, “sheds light on child abuse and my desire to spread one more vessel of awareness in hopes of preventing it a little more.”