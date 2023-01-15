Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation to host “Films About Fashion” series

Starting Thursday, Jan. 19, the Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation will present their “Films About Fashion” series, in conjunction with the current exhibit at the Alexander Black House titled “Fashion History Moving Forward: Animating the Present, Considering the Past.”

“The two art forms, both based in photography, make natural partners,” BMCF wrote in a statement about the series.

The first movie will be “Funny Face,” the classic 1957 musical romantic comedy set in New York and Paris, starring Audrey Hepburn as a bookstore clerk who unwittingly becomes a model, and Fred Astaire as the fashion photographer who draws her into that world.

Next up, on Jan. 26, will be 2017’s “Phantom Thread,” a gothic drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis as a gifted but obsessive and controlling dressmaker in 1950s London who finds himself in a turbulent romance with his haute couture muse.

The series wraps up on Feb. 2 with “Zoolander,” the 2001 cult-classic comedy written by, directed by and starring Ben Stiller as a disgruntled male model who gets lured into a plot to assassinate a foreign leader.

All screenings will be held at the Alexander Black House, located at 204 Draper Road SW in Blacksburg. Admission is free, and snacks will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 540-443-1600 or visit blacksburgmuseum.org.

— The Roanoke Times