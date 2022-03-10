'Citizen Kane' — come for the lofty reputation, stay for a complex classic

If you’ve never watched “Citizen Kane,” here are two suggestions.

First, go see it. It screens Saturday morning at 10 a.m., as part of the Grandin Theatre’s Classic Film Series, plus it’s free.

And secondly, try very, very hard beforehand to just forget about its reputation as one of the greatest movies ever made.

Here’s the thing: It is one of the greatest movies ever made. Top 10, no doubt, final answer. That auspicious ranking, however, sets an incredibly high bar for the expectations of newcomers who, in 2022, might understandably have a hard time seeing what all the fuss is about, at least right off the bat.

To use a modern parallel: If an audience raised on the Marvel Universe of today sat down in front of the first “Star Wars,” as awesome as it is, they’d almost certainly find the 1977 original a bit dusty and slow-paced by comparison. And yet movies could not have gotten to the current level of The Avengers, Spider-Man or the Multiverse without Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan showing up beforehand, to help lay that foundation.

Similarly for “Citizen Kane,” it’s a film of at least a hundred cinematic innovations, virtually all of which — in the 81 years since “Kane” came out — have become standard ingredients in even the most ordinary movies.

When “Kane” started shooting in the summer of 1940, its director, co-writer and star Orson Welles had just turned 25, but he was already a creative titan who’d put scorching, revolutionary work on the stage and over the radio. He wanted to carry that same iconoclasm over to the screen, and he succeeded.

In short, the film is about a fictional newspaper tycoon named Charles Foster Kane, but he’s a thinly-veiled analogue for real-life publisher William Randolph Hearst, a figure of enormous power who at that time was not particularly open to constructive criticism from young punks. Even before a frame of “Kane” was shot, its creator made an extremely ill-advised foe, but he’d also injected his film with instant infamy.

More importantly, on a technical level, much of what Welles was up to simply wasn’t done in 1941.

Some examples: “Kane” jumps around in time even more than a Tarantino epic, but also opens with a mock newsreel that, in just a few minutes, provides the audience all it needs to know about the main character’s public profile. Welles devised clever uses for matte paintings to give his movie scope and scale on a budget, and he frequently employed dissolves between scenes and shots to lend it a dreamlike quality.

He gave his sets actual ceilings, a rarity at the time, then often put his camera low and angled it upward for added perspectives. When the movie wants to depict the collapse of Kane’s first marriage, it does so with just a few simple vignettes built around the couple’s breakfast table, as their affections cool and the distance between them expands. Cinematographer Gregg Toland’s use of deep focus is both distinctive and deceptive, as in one scene in which Kane, on the receiving end of some bad news, appears to shrink in stature simply by strolling across an office that’s much larger than it initially appeared.

One could fill books with details such as those and, indeed, scores of film scholars already have. Yet they wouldn’t mean a thing if the story and the characters didn’t work as well. They do — from the quiet tragedy of Mrs. Kane dooming her young son by trying to save him, to the tossed-off but bittersweet beauty of Mr. Bernstein’s monologue about a girl with a parasol, to Welles’ central performance, which follows Kane from his dashing 20s into old age and bullheadedness — but the pleasures of “Kane” appear much more readily when modern viewers approach it with some patience and sharp eyes, rather than going in expecting a film that will astonish them from its first frame.

Neil Harvey is a writer who lives in Roanoke.

