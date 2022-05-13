Cornershot deluxe: 'Rear Window' coming to Grandin

‘Rear Window’ coming to Grandin

If you really examine “Rear Window,” there are arguments to be made that Jimmy Stewart is actually not the hero of the film, nor even its primary character.

Sure, he fires up the plot of director Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 thriller, when he begins to suspect that one of his neighbors might be a murderer.

But Jeff, the broken-legged photographer Stewart portrays, isn’t entirely heroic. Beyond some ethically-dicey decisions he makes over the course of the story, he spends a fair chunk of the movie complaining about the prospect of having to marry his longtime girlfriend Lisa, who’s played by Grace Kelly, so … yeah, poor guy. He also negs her character over issues that feel somewhat manufactured, even as she has lobster dinners delivered to his wheelchair, straight from 21 Club.

“It’s too perfect,” Jeff grumbles at the meal, without even sampling his fries.

On top of which, it’s Lisa who handles all of the movie’s legwork, takes all the real risks.

And when it comes to the film’s designated main character, Jeff is literally dwarfed by “Rear Window’s” true central figure — the expansive view from his living room.

It’s actually an enormous indoor set, a nearly picture-perfect facsimile of a Greenwich Village apartment courtyard. Staggeringly complex, it’s a multi-storied piece of production design that featured an intriguing array of side characters, an illumination rig that could mimic varying degrees of daylight, a drainage system for scenes with artificial rain, and even a gang of live pigeons.

“An ostensibly one-room set turned out to be almost the biggest one ever made at Paramount,” Hitchcock told the press at the time.

“Rear Window’s” plot: Stuck in a waist-high plaster cast and bored, Jeff becomes fixated on watching his neighbors.

The windows he peers through reveal a range of potential futures for his aging bachelor: Loneliness, temptation, the bliss of domesticity as well as its boredom, and even ultimately … a homicide?

Possibly. If the hulking salesman (Raymond Burr) who lives across the way didn’t kill his bedridden wife … where’d she disappear to, so suddenly?

As Jeff’s curiosity grows, clues multiply and his amateur investigation is joined by Lisa and by Jeff’s sweetly sour nurse, played by the great Thelma Ritter, a career scene-stealer.

Like Hitchcock’s “Rope” and the underappreciated “Lifeboat,” this is him challenging himself to tell a story that remains in a single location, Jeff’s apartment. It’s a “bottle episode” that he pulls off with aplomb.

It’s also a fan favorite, and easy to see why. Jeff is seated through almost the entirety of “Rear Window.” He’s a spectator, as is the film’s audience, and the director gives us all the pieces of the story we need, including, tantalizingly, one particular detail Hitchcock throws to the audience that Jeff himself misses.

We’re in an age now dominated by movies connected to other movies, stories told in hours-long chapters, but — no shade on them — there’s something refreshing as well about a puzzle-film that’s smart, stately and self-contained, and “Rear Window” is a vintage example of that.

“Rear Window” plays at 10 a.m. Saturday, for free, as part of The Grandin Theatre’s classic movie series.

— Neil Harvey is a writer who lives in Roanoke.

