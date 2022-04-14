Cornershot: Johnny Depp suit includes Roanoke lawyer

Roanoke’s largest law firm has a Hollywood connection.

Benjamin Rottenborn, an attorney with Woods Rogers, is representing Amber Heard, the ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp, whom Depp is suing for defamation.

In a trial that got underway this week in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Depp is accusing Heard of libel for an op-ed piece The Washington Post published, in which she called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp was not named in the 2018 commentary. But he argues that he was defamed by implication by the actress, with whom he had a stormy marriage that ended with a divorce.

Rottenborn, who has experience in First Amendment cases and has defended individuals and companies sued for libel, was brought onto Heard’s team by another attorney familiar with his work, according to a spokesperson for Woods Rogers.

He is co-lead counsel for Heard, working with Elaine Bredehoft of the Reston firm of Charlson Bredehoft Cohen Brown & Nadelhaft. Other Woods Rogers lawyers who appear at attorneys of record in the case are Joshua Treece and Elaine McCafferty.

In opening statements this week, Rottenborn told the jury: “You’re going to see who the real Johnny Depp is — behind the fame, behind the pirate costumes. Because Johnny Depp brought this case, all of this is going to come out.”

— Laurence Hammack