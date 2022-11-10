Cornershot: 'North by Northwest' hits the Grandin

Most of Alfred Hitchcock’s movies are suspenseful, of course, and some are genuinely romantic, and at least four have moments that remain horrifying even today. But probably none is as flat-out fun as 1959’s “North by Northwest,” which screens for free on Saturday at the Grandin Theatre.

In “North,” Cary Grant plays Roger Thornhill, a glib Eisenhower-era ad exec with excellent suits (he’s basically Don Draper, without all the philandering and Hershey bar angst) who, early on, raises his hand at just the wrong moment and gets snared into a tangle of espionage, assassinations and budget travel.

Essentially a James Bond film before 007 actually hit the big screen, “North” hops all around the country, from the United Nations building, to Indiana farmlands (actually Bakersfield, California), to the cliffs of Mount Rushmore. It’s quite a jaunt, with a fantastic score by Bernard Herrmann, James Mason as a villain who’s as patiently courteous as he is lethal, and Grant at his breeziest and most appealing — in one scene, Thornhill straight-up abandons his mom in an elevator with armed hitmen, yet somehow loses no points.

The film marks an interesting juncture for Hitchcock, who turned 60 upon its release. He’d just made “Vertigo,” an expensive and personal thriller that initially drew shrugs — critics wouldn’t decide it was his masterpiece for another few decades — and he was about to become enormously wealthy from the shrewd deal he negotiated to make “Psycho,” a film instrumental in ushering the culture into a modern age of movies that declined to avert their eyes during their gnarlier parts.

“North” was the crowd pleaser in-between and, in making it, Hitchcock had the clout to decline MGM’s request he trim it by 15 minutes and bring it in at two hours. It’s arguable the studio had a point in wishing “North” was a little leaner toward the end of its 136 minutes (your mileage may vary), but nevertheless it remains one of the best and most entertaining efforts by a filmmaker who easily holds a place on the Mount Rushmore of classic directors.

Showtime is 10 a.m.

— Neil Harvey, a reader in Roanoke