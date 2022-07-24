Documentarians: FloydFest 'a gem'

Their films — “FloydFest 21: Odyssey,” by Jaime Rodriguez and “A Year in the Pit: A Journey Into Music Photography,” by John Woody — prominently feature the music festival. FloydFest 22~Heartbeat is set to begin its final run off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Patrick County next week, before changing locations next year.

“Everyone talks about Bonnaroo, everyone talks about Lollapalooza and the European festivals,” Rodriguez said. “When you start looking at the headliners of these big festivals, [many are] playing FloydFest.”

Rodriguez, who lives in Nashville and hosts the Jrod Concerts Podcast, said he heard so many fun stories about the festival from his friends that he made a point to attend last year. He brought along a camera crew to film some of the festivities.

“I basically do this for a living now, and I am not exaggerating: FloydFest is an incredible gem,” Rodriguez said. “I’m almost afraid of talking about it too loud, because I don’t want too many people to find out.”

It’s not just the headliners that make FloydFest an event Rodriguez plans to return for year after year. He said the festival’s On-The-Rise award attracts some of the best up-and-coming musical talents, and winners tend to become big names themselves.

“Basically, FloydFest has a really good knack of picking the On-The-Rise winners. It’s like a good omen,” Rodriguez said. “You know, they gave it to The Avett Brothers one year [2005] … last year, they picked a band called 49 Winchester from Bristol.”

By the time 49 Winchester won last year, it had already secured a contract with heavyweight independent label New West Records, and will return to the festival this year with its debut on that imprint, “Fortune Favors the Bold.”

A cherry on top, Rodriguez said, is a friendly crowd of all types and ages that made his first FloydFest experience even better. He’ll be back in that crowd for the festival, which starts Wednesday.

“Festivals are special things that deserve to be in the spotlight because they make magic,” Rodriguez said. “We hope to capture it even better in this year’s movie.”

John Woody said he spent three years putting together the stories of music photographers for “A Year in the Pit,” and he hopes people will watch a screening of the documentary when they attend FloydFest.

“The pit, to me, it’s kind of magical... It’s like a friendly war zone where everybody is trying to get the best shot,” Woody said. “When you’re in the pit, for instance at Floydfest during a major headliner, there can be 20 or 30 photographers, all of them in that 5- to 10-foot area before the stage.”

He saw the pit of photographers front-stage at another festival in Virginia, and said he was inspired to get into that action. Woody used a rigged-up iPhone camera to capture the documentary’s footage at 16 festivals across the country, while his neighbor from south of Harrisonburg, Bob Adamek, shot photos.

“I would go back to FloydFest ‘til I died,” Woody said. “Not only is it a great music festival with a great lineup, but FloydFest knows how to support and take care of photographers. It’s so family.”

Some of the music photographers interviewed for “A Year in the Pit” include people from the valleys and Southwest Virginia, he said. As he edited the documentary while the coronavirus bore down on society, he said the project became a message of support for the live music industry that momentarily halted.

“I’m 71 years old. I’m still standing, and I’m still shooting,” Woody said. “Being able to say that I survived 16 festivals and can still hear things, and still want to go back into a pit, that’s just the most rewarding thing that I think I’ve ever done.”

He is screening the award-winning documentary at Floydfest, starting at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. This summer is FloydFest’s last year on leased land in Patrick County, with plans to move to a permanent space in Floyd County for 2023.

“We want you to be there,” Woody said. “We want you to experience that.”