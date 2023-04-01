A television career can take a person to a lot of places. Kathryn Beranich’s story is a fun example.

Beranich, a Milwaukee native, began her career in Roanoke, first at WSLS (Channel 10) in 1977, then at WDBJ (Channel 7) in 1980. Stops in Alabama, Norfolk and New York City followed before the producer, director and photographer landed with E!, the entertainment and pop culture cable network.

In Hollywood in the late 1990s and early 2000s, she was supervising producer on such shows as “E! True Hollywood Story” and “The Anna Nicole Show” — the latter surely a template for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” It was fun work, but not satisfying, Beranich said, so she began to develop her own documentaries, including “The Lesbian Centennial Project” and “After the 2nd Date.”

In 2019, she completed what she calls her “passion project,” a Roanoke-centric documentary called “The Unlikely Story of the Lesbians of First Friday.” She debuted it that year at Grandin Theatre, but some technical disasters left her sad. It was more of a work in progress, due to a software update that wiped out her effects in the weeks before the premiere, she said.

Four years and one pandemic later, Beranich is showing the markedly improved product again at the Grandin. Showtime is 7 p.m. Thursday. The next day, Beranich takes the doc to Virginia Tech for a 5:30 p.m. showing at the Newman Library Multipurpose Room.

“And it’s so much better than it was and just chock full of pictures, and I’m so excited for people to see this now because I’m very proud of it,” Beranich said in a Thursday phone call from her home in Los Angeles.

The showings will mark another reunion for Beranich and friends — including former Roanoke Times & World News reporter Nancy Kelly, now living in Durham, North Carolina — who called themselves First Friday. They were young lesbians looking to live fully in the 1980s of Ronald Reagan and the Lynchburg-based Moral Majority, and they created a safe community among themselves, complete with comedy, theater, concerts, parties and an annual fall retreat.

“The Unlikely Story …” features anecdotes from many of the women, whom Beranich and associate producer Kelly tracked down and interviewed decades after many of them had moved away. Beranich said that in recent screenings, she has found that the “little slice of lesbian history” speaks across generations.

“Demographics in Portland ran the gamut,” she said. “Old, young, every gender, every identification … and people loved it. The feedback was so great.

“I really enjoy it when there are younger people in the audience and they say, ‘Wow, I didn’t know, and I think my friends need to see this.’ And I was getting that from older straight people too. That just makes me so happy, because I want to share it with everyone, because so much of what we know about being LGBTQ back then are horror stories. And this is a much happier story.

“Yes, we got together to have fun, but it was also about developing community and a safe space because we didn’t have necessarily churches to go to or other social groups to be a part of, where we could be ourselves.”

She has shown the documentary at about 16 festivals, but due to the pandemic, many were virtual and some were canceled. She said she is glad to get it in front of live audiences again, and she is excited for her Roanoke return.

“When you’ve worked so hard on something, you want to share it with people, and the idea of watching it with an audience is very fulfilling when they laugh at the right points and they’re moved by something,” Beranich said. “And I wasn’t able to have that, because everything was virtual. So the last six months or so has been a resurgence of interest and I’ve been screening it in various places. Portland, in January, was sold out. Seattle is coming up in June.”

Learn more about the film and see the trailer and outtakes — maybe including folks you know — at unlikelystory.net.

The latest from Dr Pepper Park

Nary a week passes this time of year without an announcement or several from Dr Pepper Park. This week, the outdoor venue announced that it was bringing in 1990s rock band Candlebox and country act Chase Matthew.

Candlebox, doing a combination 30th anniversary and farewell tour, hits the venue Aug. 6. Tickets are $59, $35 and $149 (VIP) via etix.com.

Matthew is set for June 3. Ticket are $49, $25 and $149 (VIP) at drpepperpark.com.