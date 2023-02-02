The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is over, the votes are in, and the documentary “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” has picked up a grand jury prize.

As the New York Times reported on Jan. 27: “The jury … described Giovanni, now 79, as ‘a singular, unapologetic voice,’ and said the film’s ‘strong directorial vision illuminates the joy and the raw reality of the Black experience.’”

Giovanni, who recently retired as an English professor Virginia Tech, is an internationally acclaimed poet. She has written numerous books for both adults and children and won dozens of honors, including the Rosa Parks Women of Courage Award and the National Association of Radio and Television Announcers Award for Best Spoken Word Album (“Truth is on its Way”). She has even had a species of bat named for her: the long-eared Ecuadorean micronycteris giovanniae. No kidding. Look it up.

“Where ‘Going to Mars’ undoubtedly succeeds,” writes Lovia Gyarkye in Hollywoodreporter.com, “is in spotlighting the poet’s blazing personality, her unwavering confidence and her commitment to community without ever sacrificing herself.”

You can view a trailer for “Going to Mars” at youtu.be/AVqQ3NtX0nk.

