The Grandin Theatre's Classic Film Series has another string of gems this year, and in the months ahead, viewers can drop by for such popular essentials as "An American in Paris," "Roman Holiday," "The Pink Panther" and "The Philadelphia Story."

This weekend's offering, however, is the equally worthwhile but much lesser-known "A Matter of Life and Death," which may not have the same name recognition as the others, but shouldn't be skipped by fans of the Grandin's series.

It's a lush romantic fantasy from 1946 by the writing-producing-directing team of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, the duo behind such stark cinematic touchstones as "The Red Shoes" and "Black Narcissus." Unlike those British classics, "Matter" is largely a comedy, even as the movie reckons with mortality and what might lie beyond that.

It opens during World War II, with American radio operator June (Kim Hunter) catching an emergency transmission from Peter (David Niven), a Royal Air Force pilot and part-time poet who's facing all but certain death. He's flying over the English Channel, limping home from a bombing run in a burning plane that's lost its landing gear and its parachutes.

Their conversation becomes a "meet tragic," so to speak, and within about three minutes they've basically fallen in love. Fortunately for them, what appears to be a cosmic error allows Peter a reprieve from his plight, until an angelic auditor comes looking for him.

What unfolds is a wry yarn of magical realism, split between the physical world and a vision of heaven, shot by cinematographer Jack Cardiff in a mix of dreamy black-and-white and brilliant Technicolor.

Powell and Pressberger's ideas and images — including an oversized eyelid and an actual stairway to heaven — were well ahead of their time, and "Matter's" inventive, stylized view of the afterlife paved the way for future comedies like "Heaven Can Wait" and "Beetlejuice."

But with its witty, innovative script and its warm-hearted look at divine intervention, viewers of the film might be more closely reminded of another classic that followed this one into theaters by just a few weeks. That would be "It's A Wonderful Life," a film beside which "Matter" almost stands as a bright and colorful UK cousin.

"A Matter of Life and Death" plays Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m., for free, as part of The Grandin Theatre's Classic Film Series.

— Contributed by Neil Harvey, a writer in Roanoke