Grandin Theatre celebrates 90th anniversary with events, fundraising

The 90-year-old program in Roanoke Public Library’s Virginia Room lists the entertainment for the grand opening of the Grandin Theatre — a performance by Ken Winn’s Orchestra, a Looney Tunes cartoon, a Movietone newsreel, a dance by “Misses Floyd and Dorothea Ward,” and the main attraction, a showing of “Arrowsmith” starring Ronald Colman and Helen Hayes.

“Only Theatre In Roanoke Constructed Exclusively For Sound Pictures,” a newspaper ad proclaimed. “The ‘GRANDIN’ — Roanoke’s Newest Theatre — is purely a local enterprise, with no affiliation with any chain of motion picture theatres.”

That was Saturday, March 26, 1932. Those in attendance, including members of the Junior Woman’s Club, could not have anticipated the plot twists that would follow in the next nine decades, including three closings, two more grand openings and a pandemic. But surely they would be gratified to know that the Grandin, Roanoke’s last survivor of the film palace era, is still standing, still local, still showing movies, and is celebrating its 90th anniversary — while also changing with the times.

Lee Wilhelm, 74, grew up on Greenwood Road and served on Wasena Elementary’s student safety patrol. “We were going down there by the time we were 9, 10 years old, so that’s like the late ’50s, early ’60s,” he said. “We could go to the Grandin Theatre on Wednesday afternoon and show our badge and get in for free. The other cool thing, we all headed there on Saturday mornings. It cost a quarter to get in, and our parents would give us 50 cents or something, and 20 of us from the Greenwood area would head down there.”

By the 1970s suburban multiplexes were taking a toll, and the Grandin’s screen went dark in 1976. But it wasn’t the final curtain.

Mill Mountain Theatre, having lost its mountaintop home in a fire, moved into the Grandin, where it presented “The Sound of Music,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Annie Get Your Gun.” The thespians exited the stage in 1983 for new digs in Center in the Square.

The next year, the Grandin reopened under new owner Jack Andrews, his sons, and co-manager Phil Poff. The brief Andrews era, 1984-85, is best remembered for concerts by Bobby Bland, Delbert McClinton, Dave Brubeck and other blues and jazz legends.

“It was fun because those were the guys that I loved,” Poff said. “Not many 27-year-old guys get to hang out with Ray Charles and B.B. King and John Lee Hooker. The level of talent was extraordinary.”

The Lindsey-Hunsaker era began in 1985 when businessman Jim Lindsey took over, appointing his sister, Julie Hunsaker, as manager. She brought in art house, indie and foreign films, and later purchased the property from Lindsey.

By 2001 financial clouds were rumbling again, and Hunsaker screened “The Last Picture Show” as a finale. But a sequel was already in the works. The non-profit Grandin Theatre Foundation came to the rescue, buying the theater from Hunsaker with financial assistance from the city. Grand Opening III was held in October 2002.

Executive director Ian Fortier joined the cast in 2014. Under his watch, the theater started a walking program for West End Center kids; Black History Month programming (see accompanying article); and the Grandin Theatre Film Lab for aspiring filmmakers in grades 9-12.

Kent Turner, 17, and a team of fellow students are in pre-production on a film he is writing and directing. “It is a psychological thriller, which will incorporate a lot of the filmmaking techniques we have learned in our genre study of horror this past year,” he said.

There was plenty of psychological stress, if not horror, when the pandemic hit.

Before the pandemic, the Grandin was a first-run movie theater, with screenings seven days a week, Fortier said. In the first few months of the shutdown, the screen went dark; then the Grandin reopened as a second run theatre, with far fewer screenings and reduced ticket sales to accommodate audience spacing. The theater returned to first-run status in July 2021, showing films on weekends only.

Even before COVID, movie theaters nationwide were stressed by the rise of Netflix and other streaming platforms. In 2019, Fortier and his board members started talking about making changes to the main auditorium.

“We realized that this room that’s underperforming, if it had the ability to do other things at a high level, then we could be providing diversified programming around our movie theater identity,” such as business seminars, educational matinees, ballet, children’s theater, a children’s author series, TED talks, speakers, and occasional live music. “Capture diversified revenue to help us become sustainable in an unpredictable future — that’s our goal, to make sure that the Grandin is here for at least another 90 years.”

The three-phase “Heart of the Main” (as in the main auditorium) campaign has brought upgraded house lighting, stage lighting and acoustics. Goals for the final stage include improving the stage, screen, curtains, and audio system. The foundation hopes to raise $350,000 (for Phase III plus additional improvements) by the end of summer.

Prior to COVID, revenues from tickets, popcorn, merchandise, rentals and on-screen advertising ranged from $700,000 to $750,000 per year, Fortier said. Grants, donations, corporate partnerships, and memberships cover remaining expenses. “This organization has been in the black seven years in a row. The Grandin is a debt-free, lien-free, loan-free, interest-free, mortgage-free organization.” Total budget is about $1.4 to $1.5 million.

Despite upheaval in the entertainment industry, Fortier said film fans need not worry. “This is a cinematic movie palace. It’s one of the last remaining Golden Age movie theaters that we have in our region. We have no plans to stop being a movie theater.”

The theater takes donations at grandintheatre.com/donate.