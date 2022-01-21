Movie with local scenery to get Roanoke premiere

A movie featuring locations at Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke and Vinton will have its red carpet premiere at the Grandin Theatre on Feb. 10.

After several years of waiting, "Princess Cut 3: Beauty from Ashes" will be debuting on the big screen. The movie was filmed in 2018 and used scenes that included an alpaca farm in Hardy.

The movie is the second sequel to "Princess Cut," the debut feature-length film by Paul and Sheilah Munger of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The couple worked as writers, producers and directors on each.

The sequel "Princess Cut 2: Hearts on Fire" also featured area locations, but came out in September without the fanfare of a premiere event. Sheilah Munger said the decision to skip the premiere was due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Munger said she is eager to premiere "Princess Cut 3." Grandin Theatre also plans to show "Princess Cut 2" beforehand, giving an audience the chance to see both on the big screen.

"Two expectant couples that are best friends face crushing upheavals in their lives which force them to make life-altering choices," according to a blurb about "Princess Cut 2" posted on the Grandin Theatre's website, grandintheatre.com. "A single mom struggling to make ends meet as a waitress witnesses a domestic disturbance and develops an unexpected relationship with the policeman investigating the case," reads the Grandin's blurb on "Princess Cut 3."

It has been a long road to completion. Munger said she expected to finish the films' post-production in 2020, but was hit with significant delays.

On top of COVID-related delays, Munger said they had to wait on a tax credit from Virginia for the filming. A computer hard drive failure wiped out a portion of work done on the third movie.

"It really has been an exercise in patience," she said.

Next month's premiere will give local residents the opportunity to see the results of eight weeks spent shooting both movies in the area. Crews filmed between October and December 2018.

Munger said she loved living in the area during the shoots, a schedule extended several days in 2018, when more than a foot of snow fell.

That weather forced a change in the shooting schedule, but Munger said it allowed for some beautiful scenery of snow covered fields, especially at the alpaca farm. Actors spent the day at the farm, owned by Robbin Martinelli and Jay Pratley, and worked closely with the animals.

Munger said having alpacas gave the film a unique quality. "It created an endearing element," she said.

For more information on the Princess Cut trilogy, including viewing options, go to watchmanpictures.com, website for the couple's faith-based Watchman Pictures.

The "Princess Cut 3: Beauty from Ashes" premiere is set for 8:15 p.m. Feb. 10. The theater will show "Princess Cut 2: Hearts on Fire" at 6 p.m.