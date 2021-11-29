 Skip to main content
Out & About: 'The Room' at The Grandin includes Q&A with the movie's Greg Sestero
OUT & ABOUT

Out & About: 'The Room' at The Grandin includes Q&A with the movie's Greg Sestero

The Room poster
Courtesy of The Grandin Theatre

If Ed Wood’s “Plan 9 From Outer Space” was the 20th century’s most famously bad movie, Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room” has become a “Plan 9” for the 21st century.

Both movies were critically trashed but developed cult audiences whose members reveled in the poor quality, yet a more commercially successful cinematic retelling sprang from each dud. Tim Burton’s “Ed Wood” celebrated the world of alien/zombie flick “Plan 9,” albeit more than 30 years later. “The Room” co-star Greg Sestero captured Wiseau’s 2003 attempt at a love triangle movie a decade later with his memoir, “The Disaster Artist.” That best-selling book inspired a Golden Globe Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated movie.

Sestero, who has continued to work with Wiseau and who has added his own directorial debut, “Miracle Valley,” to his resume, visits Roanoke on Thursday, to help screen “The Room.” A question-and-answer session and a meet-and-greet opportunity are scheduled before the movie plays.

— The Roanoke Times

'The Room:' An Evening with Greg Sestero

When: 8:30 p.m. meet-and-greet; 9:30 p.m. movie showing

Where: The Grandin Theatre

Tickets: $20 general admission, 

More info: 345-6377, grandintheatre.com

