Out and About: Documentary 'Rock Castle Home' showing at Roanoke's Grandin Theatre

The Grandin Theatre will host a screening at 7 p.m. Saturday of a new documentary that delves into the history of a mountain community displaced in the 1930s by the construction of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Directed by Charles Thompson, a professor of cultural anthropology and documentary studies at Duke University, “Rock Castle Home” tells the story of Rock Castle, an Appalachian community of about 30 families that lived for about 200 years along six miles of creek at the the boundary of Patrick and Floyd counties.

In February, “Rock Castle Home” won the Spirit of the Mountains Award from the University of Pikeville Film and Media Arts Festival in Kentucky.

Saturday’s screening at the Grandin will feature music from the Hazy Mountain String Band followed by a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers.

